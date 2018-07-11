Countdown to Camp: Fassel's Special Teams Unit Returns Intact

Punter Johnny Hekker had 33 fewer punts in 2017 than 2016, but still tied a career high with a 47.9-yard average. He was named a pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time following the strong season.

Long snapper Jake McQuaide signed a three-year contract to remain with the club in early March, ensuring the place kicking operation of McQuaide as snapper, Hekker as holder, and Zuerlein as kicker will continue through 2018.

Kicker Sam Ficken also returns for training camp. After signing with the club in December following Zuerlein's injury, Ficken connected on 4-of-5 field goal attempts and 5-of-6 extra points — including playoffs.

At returner, Pharoh Cooper returns off a Pro Bowl season. Cooper was a first-team All-Pro kick returner and second-team All-Pro punt returner in 2017. The South Carolina product led the league with 27.4 yards per kick return last season, and is excited to continue that trend in 2018 even with the NFL's new kickoff/kick return rules.