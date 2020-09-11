Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams vs. Cowboys on Sept. 13 presented by SoFi:

MATCHUP

The Los Angeles Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in the season opener for both clubs. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 36th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Dallas leading the series 18-17. Dallas won the last meeting 44-21 on December 15, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: NBC

NBC Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Al Michaels Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Cris Collinsworth Sideline: Michele Tafoya

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: