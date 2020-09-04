Rams Pick'em 2020: How to play and win prizes in this free-to-play game

HOW IT WORKS

To participate, sign up with your phone number and email address, then pick a family-friendly username. This game is open to all players age 18 and older in the U.S., except for Rhode Island, New York and Florida.

Next, use your Rams knowledge to make predictions before kickoff on who will win, how many points the Rams will score and more. The potential points you can earn will automatically adjust depending on the popularity of the answers – more points are up for grabs for those who take a risk on a less popular answer.

You are awarded points when you make correct picks, and as you accumulate points, you rise up the leaderboard and become eligible to win exclusive prizes. Leaderboards are updated live as the action happens on the field, so be sure to check back throughout the game to see if you predicted correctly.