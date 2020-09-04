Rams Pick'em 2020: How to play and win prizes in this free-to-play game

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back Rams Pick'em presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, a free-to-play game which allows fans to predict the action and win great prizes. Fans can play within the official Rams app or www.therams.com/pickem.
Check out the key features below to learn how you can immerse yourself into the contest from wherever you're watching.
HOW IT WORKS
To participate, sign up with your phone number and email address, then pick a family-friendly username. This game is open to all players age 18 and older in the U.S., except for Rhode Island, New York and Florida.
Next, use your Rams knowledge to make predictions before kickoff on who will win, how many points the Rams will score and more. The potential points you can earn will automatically adjust depending on the popularity of the answers – more points are up for grabs for those who take a risk on a less popular answer.
You are awarded points when you make correct picks, and as you accumulate points, you rise up the leaderboard and become eligible to win exclusive prizes. Leaderboards are updated live as the action happens on the field, so be sure to check back throughout the game to see if you predicted correctly.
Questions will be made available in the days leading up to each game. For the Rams' September 13 season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys, predictions open today, September 4. If you would like, you may sign up to get notified when the next predictions go live.
WHAT CAN I WIN?
Both weekly and season-long prizes will be awarded this season. Your week-to-week scores will accumulate for a chance to win the end of season grand prizes.
Play each week for a chance to win a gift card to the Rams Fan Shop or an exclusive Rams Fan Shop discount promo code, and at the end of the season, the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game, among other rewards.
Weekly prizes include:
– First Place: $250 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
– Second Place: $150 gift card to Rams Fan Shop
– Third Place: $75 gift card to Rams Fan Shop
– Fourth-10th place: Exclusive 30% off Rams Fan Shop Promo Code
And here's what you are competing for at the end of the season:
– Grand Prize: Ultimate gameday experience for one 2021 game
- 4 club seats with all-inclusive F&B
- Pregame field passes
- Tour of SoFi Stadium
- Meet & greet with a Rams alumni
- $1000 Rams Fan Shop Gift Card
– Second Place: 2021 Rams Game + Pechanga Resort Casino Golf
- 2 Single Game Tickets to a 2021 Rams Game
- Round of golf for 4 at Journey
- $100 in resort credit for hotel, food & beverage
– Third Place: $250 gift card to the Rams Fan Shop
SO WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
Share your Rams pride, download the official Rams app onto your mobile device and sign up today!
Good luck!
For more information, visit http://www.therams.com/pickem/play. Please gamble responsibly.