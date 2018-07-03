Despite Continued Success, Hekker Challenging Himself to Be Better in 2018

If you ask Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel, he would say Hekker's approach is less about getting better and more about bringing new kicks to the table.

"He experiments with new types of punts and this is what we do during the offseason," Fassel said. "And then he kind of narrows it down to a couple that he really likes."

As Fassel said, the Oregon State product uses the offseason to work on "basic punts that are true to every game," but also works to develop other kicks that are unique to him alone. The difference in punts is based on several criteria including distance, direction, and hang time.

"Those three are a challenge to put all of them together with the different types of kicks he has, so there's plenty of them to work on," Fassel explained. "He doesn't just go out there and hit a punt right and a punt left and call it a day. He's pretty unique with what he attempts and gets pretty darn good at."