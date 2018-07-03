 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Despite Continued Success, Hekker Challenging Himself to Be Better in 2018

Jul 03, 2018 at 09:30 AM
Author Image
Kristen Lago

Rams Writer/Reporter

Four Pro Bowl appearances and four first-team All-Pro designations in the last five years. Second on the NFL's average yards per punt list all-time with a 47.1-yard average. Over 80 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line within the last two seasons combined.

With numbers and accolades like these, it's easy to see why Rams punter Johnny Hekker is widely considered one of the best in the league. It's difficult to imagine, however, what Hekker would need to work at to better his skills in 2018.

If you ask Rams special teams coordinator John Fassel, he would say Hekker's approach is less about getting better and more about bringing new kicks to the table.

"He experiments with new types of punts and this is what we do during the offseason," Fassel said. "And then he kind of narrows it down to a couple that he really likes."

As Fassel said, the Oregon State product uses the offseason to work on "basic punts that are true to every game," but also works to develop other kicks that are unique to him alone. The difference in punts is based on several criteria including distance, direction, and hang time.

"Those three are a challenge to put all of them together with the different types of kicks he has, so there's plenty of them to work on," Fassel explained. "He doesn't just go out there and hit a punt right and a punt left and call it a day. He's pretty unique with what he attempts and gets pretty darn good at."

Last season, Hekker specifically worked on a long distance kick to his left. As he looks towards 2018, Fassel said the punter is hoping to improve upon his accuracy in both directions.

PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes at Rams Media Day

Check out behind-the-scenes photos from the Rams Media Day.

No Title
1 / 143
No Title
2 / 143
No Title
3 / 143
No Title
4 / 143
No Title
5 / 143
No Title
6 / 143
No Title
7 / 143
No Title
8 / 143
No Title
9 / 143
No Title
10 / 143
No Title
11 / 143
No Title
12 / 143
No Title
13 / 143
No Title
14 / 143
No Title
15 / 143
No Title
16 / 143
No Title
17 / 143
No Title
18 / 143
No Title
19 / 143
No Title
20 / 143
No Title
21 / 143
No Title
22 / 143
No Title
23 / 143
No Title
24 / 143
No Title
25 / 143
No Title
26 / 143
No Title
27 / 143
No Title
28 / 143
No Title
29 / 143
No Title
30 / 143
No Title
31 / 143
No Title
32 / 143
No Title
33 / 143
No Title
34 / 143
No Title
35 / 143
No Title
36 / 143
No Title
37 / 143
No Title
38 / 143
No Title
39 / 143
No Title
40 / 143
No Title
41 / 143
No Title
42 / 143
No Title
43 / 143
No Title
44 / 143
No Title
45 / 143
No Title
46 / 143
No Title
47 / 143
No Title
48 / 143
No Title
49 / 143
No Title
50 / 143
No Title
51 / 143
No Title
52 / 143
No Title
53 / 143
No Title
54 / 143
No Title
55 / 143
No Title
56 / 143
No Title
57 / 143
No Title
58 / 143
No Title
59 / 143
No Title
60 / 143
No Title
61 / 143
No Title
62 / 143
No Title
63 / 143
No Title
64 / 143
No Title
65 / 143
No Title
66 / 143
No Title
67 / 143
No Title
68 / 143
No Title
69 / 143
No Title
70 / 143
No Title
71 / 143
No Title
72 / 143
No Title
73 / 143
No Title
74 / 143
No Title
75 / 143
No Title
76 / 143
No Title
77 / 143
No Title
78 / 143
No Title
79 / 143
No Title
80 / 143
No Title
81 / 143
No Title
82 / 143
No Title
83 / 143
No Title
84 / 143
No Title
85 / 143
No Title
86 / 143
No Title
87 / 143
No Title
88 / 143
No Title
89 / 143
No Title
90 / 143
No Title
91 / 143
No Title
92 / 143
No Title
93 / 143
No Title
94 / 143
No Title
95 / 143
No Title
96 / 143
No Title
97 / 143
No Title
98 / 143
No Title
99 / 143
No Title
100 / 143
No Title
101 / 143
No Title
102 / 143
No Title
103 / 143
No Title
104 / 143
No Title
105 / 143
No Title
106 / 143
No Title
107 / 143
No Title
108 / 143
No Title
109 / 143
No Title
110 / 143
No Title
111 / 143
No Title
112 / 143
No Title
113 / 143
No Title
114 / 143
No Title
115 / 143
No Title
116 / 143
No Title
117 / 143
No Title
118 / 143
No Title
119 / 143
No Title
120 / 143
No Title
121 / 143
No Title
122 / 143
No Title
123 / 143
No Title
124 / 143
No Title
125 / 143
No Title
126 / 143
No Title
127 / 143
No Title
128 / 143
No Title
129 / 143
No Title
130 / 143
No Title
131 / 143
No Title
132 / 143
No Title
133 / 143
No Title
134 / 143
No Title
135 / 143
No Title
136 / 143
No Title
137 / 143
No Title
138 / 143
No Title
139 / 143
No Title
140 / 143
No Title
141 / 143
No Title
142 / 143
No Title
143 / 143
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And while most would already compliment Hekker's production, Fassel said the veteran is his own harshest critic — constantly looking for new areas to develop and become better.

"He's working on a few things for this coming season that we think he can get better at compared to the last couple of years," Fassel said.  "So he recognizes that there's still a lot of room for him to get better, which I know might sound crazy if you're coaching him, but when you see the tape he's like 'Oh, man, gosh — I wish I could have two or three of those back in that game.'"

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: Ty Simpson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on quarterback Ty Simpson.

news

2026 offseason position reset: Tight end

Revisiting the wide receiver position as the offseason program concludes and preparation for training camp begins.

news

Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

TheRams.com's 2026 newcomer update series continues with an offseason update on cornerback Jaylen Watson.

news

Kyren Williams lands at No. 89 on NFL Top 100 Players of 2026

Rams running back Kyren Williams has made his third-consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 players list.

Advertising