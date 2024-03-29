 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham named PFATS NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year

Mar 28, 2024 at 08:01 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Rams Director of Rehabilitation/Assistant Athletic Trainer Byron Cunningham has been named the NFC recipient of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society's (PFATS) 2024 Tim Davey Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Cunningham is the second Rams recipient of the award, which has been presented annually since 2011. In his role, he is responsible for the care, prevention, treatment and rehabilitation of player injuries in coordination with the head athletic trainer.

"I am so proud of Byron Cunningham for winning the Tim Davey NFC Assistant Athletic Trainer of the Year award," Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott said. "His authenticity and consistency is inspiring to witness each and every day. The players love him and the Rams medical and performance staff would not be where it's at today if it wasn't for Byron."

Named after longtime New York Jets assistant athletic trainer and team operations employee and NFL game operations employee Tim Davey, who passed away in 2010, the award is "emblematic of the commitment, dedication and high level of integrity that Tim Davey brought to the profession of athletic training and is representative of his level of service which he dedicated to his surrounding community," according to the PFATS website. The recipient is nominated by the PFATS membership and selected by a committee that includes past recipients.

The 2023 season marked Cunningham's 14th with the Rams athletic training department.

During his time with the Rams, he has overseen several critical player rehabilitation programs, including former wide receiver Brian Quick who suffered a potentially career-ending shoulder injury in 2014 and returned to the field in 2015. 

Cunningham was also a member of a Rams athletic training staff that won PFATS' Ed Block NFL Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award in 2015, which is voted on by the PFATS membership and recognizes one NFL athletic training staff annually for their distinguished service to their club, community, and athletic training profession.

Before joining the Rams' staff, Cunningham was the head athletic trainer at the University of Illinois from 2007-09. Prior to that, he was the university's assistant athletic trainer from 2005-07. He spent 2004-05 as the head athletic trainer at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee, Ill., and has experience working internationally as an assistant athletic trainer with NFL Europe's Rhein Fire in 2004.

Additionally, Cunningham interned with the Chicago Bears in 2003, Auburn University from 2001-03 and the Indianapolis Colts during their 2002 training camp.

Cunningham earned a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Florida A&M University in 1998 and his Master of Sports Science degree in sports medicine from United States Sports Academy in 2002.

He began his professional athletic training career in 2001 at Auburn.

Related Content

news

Why Rams invested heavily at guard position in free agency, and what's next as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches

The Rams' early free agency moves leaned toward offense, especially the offensive line. Why that happened, and where the team is headed next as the draft approaches. 
news

McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center

With the signing of Jonah Jackson and the departure of Coleman Shelton, Steve Avila set to become Rams' starting center in his second season.
news

NFL head coaches react to Aaron Donald's retirement, reflect on his legacy and impact

TheRams.com asked multiple coaches at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting about Aaron Donald's career and legacy in wake of the defensive tackle's retirement earlier this month. Here's what they had to say. 
news

Hybrid kickoff format, swivel hip-drop tackle, and third replay challenge after one successful among rule changes passed for 2024 NFL season

Here are the upcoming rule changes fans should know about for the 2024 NFL season.
news

Top takeaways from Sean McVay's press conference at NFL Annual Meeting: Tyler Higbee update, approach to free agency with OL, and more

What we learned from Rams head coach Sean McVay's presser at the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando on tight end Tyler Higbee's status and the initial wave of free agency, plus other updates. 
news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead at NFL Annual Meeting: How they view 19th overall pick, initial free agency signings, Ernest Jones IV extension status, and more

What we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando. 
news

Les Snead: Rams plan to onboard QB Stetson Bennett for offseason workouts

Rams general manager Les Snead discusses the latest on quarterback Stetson Bennett's status. 
news

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Rams projections with draft weekend one month away

Here's what experts' Rams projections look like one month out from the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Rams re-sign DL Larrell Murchison to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing back defensive lineman Larrell Murchison on a 1-year deal.
news

Aaron Donald explains decision to retire, reflects on career

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald explains why he's hanging up his cleats after a 10-year NFL career. 
news

Rams re-sign LB Christian Rozeboom to 1-year deal

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom to a 1-year deal.
Advertising