Early 2020 position outlook: Tight end

After examining the Rams' offense, defense and special teams following the 2020 NFL Draft, theRams.com will take a deeper look at each position group as we get closer to the upcoming season. The tight ends are up next.

Who's back

Kendall Blanton – Originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri last year, he appeared in one game and spent the majority of the 2019 campaign on the Rams' practice squad.

Gerald Everett – Despite missing three games due to injury, he still managed to produce 37 receptions for 408 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Higbee – His 69 receptions and 734 yards set new single-season franchise records for a tight end, while his three touchdowns set a new single-season career-high.

Brycen Hopkins – L.A.'s fourth-round pick from Purdue this year, Hopkins collected 61 receptions for 830 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games (11 starts) en route to first-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and first-team all-conference honors in his final college season.

Johnny Mundt – Returned to the team by signing a one-year tender as one of two exclusive rights free agents. He appeared in 13 of the Rams' 16 games and was praised by head coach Sean McVay for his effectiveness as a run blocker late last season.

Ethan Wolf – Signed to the practice squad in early December, then was one of nine players to ink a reserve/future contract with with the club in early January. Prior to joining the Rams' practice squad, Wolf spent time in the Panthers' 2018 training camp, on the Packers' practice squad in 2018 and was selected by the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks in its November supplemental draft.

Who's gone

No one.

Key Questions

What will Everett's role look like? In early April, McVay told reporters he had to do a better job of getting Everett involved in the offense. Similar to the question posed about quarterback Jared Goff's ownership of the offense, the answer likely won't be discovered until at least a handful of games have been played, so Everett's involvement will be worth paying attention to early on.