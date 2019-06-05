Entering year three, Johnson joins Weddle, vets as a leader in the L.A. secondary

And that's everyone including second and third-rounder rookies Rapp and cornerback David Long, who have been thrown into the fire since landing in L.A. a few weeks back. Johnson's days as a rookie in the Los Angeles defense are not so distant, despite the Boston College product's spike in production and top tackling ability put on display in year two.

"They are sponges. They are taking it all in and not many mistakes — it's kind of like they are comfortable and they are getting there," Johnson said. "It's one thing to know what you are doing, but it's different to go out there and execute because the game is moving fast."