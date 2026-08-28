Eric Washington of HACLA named 4th Rams 'pLAymaker' of 2026

Every Monday since 2006, about 100 people have joined a community call led by the Watts Gang Task Force. The purpose of the calls are to provide updates from public safety, law enforcement, nonprofits, public officials, the mayor's office, the councilman's office and more to ensure everyone in the community is aligned.

One member on that call every week was Eric Washington. Representing the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA), Washington joined the calls to provide updates from HACLA on housing developments or another item.

"Eric heard people out. He listened to people," Marc Maye — Watts Rams General Manager, CEO of Project Blue, and friend of Washington who also joins these weekly meetings — told therams.com. "He always found solutions for people."

No matter the circumstance, Washington always saw the good in people and tried to understand them. Washington grew up in Compton and went to North Texas for his bachelor's degree and Grambling State to receive a Master of Public Administration. He returned to serve the community he grew up in.

"Eric saw the good in his community," Maye said. "Coming from Compton and Watts, there's such a negative connotation that's always displayed when you talk about these two cities, and Eric saw the opposite of that. Because of that, he wanted to make sure that the young people and the people from the community's stories were told that didn't represent this negative stuff. He tried to always get ahead of that, and I think that's what drove him and motivated and fueled him to continue to work in the community because he saw the good in people."

Washington dedicated his life to serving others in his community in Watts and Compton through HACLA and other community service. He served as the Community Engagement Manager for HACLA, among working with Maye as a part of his mentorship program. He was a staple of the community and brought change through working with HACLA and reforming youth

Washington tragically passed away on July 4, 2026, from a fatal shooting in Compton. A service was held in July to celebrate his life and remember him and all of his contributions to the community, where he was also recognized as the fourth Rams "pLAymaker" for 2026.

"There were over 1,000 people there," Maye said. "There were people outside that didn't even get into the church. ... Every public official you can think of was there, and I say that to say you don't see that at every funeral. That's how much it meant to the whole city of Los Angeles. The funeral was five hours long, you also don't see that. Everybody says, man, it was five hours, but it didn't even feel that long because everybody was so wrapped up in what was taking place."