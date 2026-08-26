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David Levinson of Big Sunday named 3rd Rams 'pLAymaker' of 2026

Aug 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

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For David Levinson, founder and executive director of Big Sunday, what inspired him to peruse the creation of his unique community was a "total mistake."

"My career was not going the way I'd hoped and I needed an outlet to channel my energy," Levinson said. "I saw that whatever I was going through, there were many that had it much worse. But make no mistake: Big Sunday was borne not of altruism, but from anger, frustration and depression."

Although his organization, Big Sunday, may not have been born out of altruism, it has found a way to truly reach and help thousands of people in a selfless way. What inspires the entirety of the Big Sunday community is the ability for Levinson and a large group of volunteers to foster change in events throughout the year that inspire the people they help, and themselves.

"Our mission is to connect people through helping," Levinson said. "We see the world not as 'haves-and-have-nots' but as 'haves-and-have-mores'. We think that absolutely everyone has some way that they can help somebody else. Absolutely everyone has some time that they need help. And we all have to look out for one another."

Rather than putting on only one big events every year like they used to, Big Sunday is now dedicated to producing and/or promoting more than 2,000 helping and giving events annually that allow people to get involved in and help their community. The more than 2,000 events go on to help over 1,000 different organizations, groups and people in need. The list of happenings Big Sunday participates in throughout the community are endless, from planting and cooking to reading for kids and buying musical instruments.

In August at a backpack giveaway for the upcoming school year, on of the thousands of events held annually, the Rams honored Levinson as their third "pLAymaker" of 2026.

What makes Big Sunday different from the other groups that give back is their dedication to creating a community through helping. Those moments of community often happen in small moments rather than a big one.

"It never was – and never is – a big moment. It's always a small moment," Levinson said. "People think Big Sunday is a community service organization, but we're not: we're a community building organization. The moments I realize the impact we're having is when someone – a kid or teenager, a person with special needs, a senior, a young professional, a mom or dad, a homeless person, a CEO or movie star – helps out at a Big Sunday project, seizing the opportunity to do something nice, and realizes that they have made a difference. You can tell by what they say, the smile on their face, or the look in their eyes. And whether they continue to work with us, or give their time and talent to another group, it's always very meaningful to know that we've helped empower someone to discover that they can help somebody else and make the world a better place."

Many of the events that Big Sunday holds are organized on a weekly, monthly and annual basis to make it easier to have the community come together. Every Tuesday and Thursday there's a volunteer event at one of the offices. Similarly, on every Wednesday there's an event that focuses on developmental changes. Then every month is the "Monthly on Melrose" series that features a variety of opportunities that often correspond with a nearby holiday. Finally, yearly in the month of May is "A Month of Big Sunday" (MOBS) where thousands come together to aid nonprofits, schools and other agencies.

All events, whether weakly, monthly or annually, foster the same community through Big Sunday's mission. By building the community of helpers, both on a regular and irregular basis, Big Sunday not only inspires and aids those in need, but also inspires those who are able to give back to their community to do so more often.

"At Big Sunday, we like to say that we always assume the best in everyone," Levinson said. "We try and see the best in everyone. And we work to bring out the best in everyone. That's our job at Big Sunday, and I think it's our job as human beings. ... We're living in a divided and divisive time – but I think most people are good, and kind, and want to get along. Unfortunately, some people are actively trying to divide us in the name of money or power. At Big Sunday we try hard to inspire change by celebrating our differences while finding common ground."

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