ESPN ranks Rams' offensive arsenal No. 11 in NFL

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently ranked the offensive weapons for all 32 NFL teams in 2020, noting that after finding a franchise quarterback, the next most important thing is the talent a club surrounds him with.

The Rams have theirs in quarterback Jared Goff, who is under contract through the 2024 season, and his supporting cast checks in at No. 11 on Barnwell's list.

"The big three at wide receiver is now a big two with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but Los Angeles still has three devastating receiving weapons when you add tight end Tyler Higbee to the mix," Barnwell wrote as part of his analysis. "Over the last five weeks of 2019, Higbee led all receivers -- not tight ends, but all pass-catchers -- in receiving yards (522)."

It's understandable why that trio would inspire reason for optimism and a near-top 10 ranking.

Both Kupp and Woods surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, while Higbee set new franchise records at his position for receptions and receiving yards. Higbee also set a new career-high with three receiving touchdowns.

Additionally, all three were among the league's most reliable pass-catchers in the NFL. Among wide receivers and tight ends, Higbee finished with the sixth-highest catch percentage after hauling in 77.53 percent of his targets last season. Meanwhile, Kupp finished seventh among wide receivers with a catcher percentage of 70.15.

Although Woods posted a catch percentage of 64.75, defenders gave him the second-largest cushion – defined as "the distance (in yards) measured between a WR/TE and the defender they're lined up against at the time of snap on all targets – of any wide receiver or tight end at 7.3 yards, likely to prevent Woods from getting behind them.

