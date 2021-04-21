Examining the Rams' use of compensatory picks since 2017

What have they typically done with compensatory selections since 2017, the beginning of general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's partnership? Here's a historical look back:

2017

The Rams were awarded two compensatory picks after losing Nick Fairley, Janoris Jenkins and Rodney McLeod in free agency the previous year: One in the third round (No. 100 overall) and one in the fourth round (No. 141 overall).

The third-round compensatory selection went to the Titans as part of the trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

went to the Titans as part of the trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The fourth-round choice would be packaged with the 197th overall pick (acquired from the Bears after trading down) and traded to the Jets for the 125th overall pick, which was used to select outside linebacker Samson Ebukam.

2018

Although Los Angeles did not receive any compensatory picks through the NFL's formula, they would trade linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the Giants' 2018 compensatory fourth-round pick (No. 135 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 176).

The fourth-round compensatory pick was used to select defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

2019

The Rams received two compensatory selections in the third-round (Nos. 98 and 99 overall) and another in the seventh-round (No. 251) following the free agency departures of Derek Carrier, Cody Davis, Trumaine Johnson and Sammy Watkins the previous offseason.

Pick No. 98 went to the Jaguars as part of the finalized package for the trade made in middle of the previous season for outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.

went to the Jaguars as part of the finalized package for the trade made in middle of the previous season for outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. Then, as part of a draft-day swap, they packaged pick No. 99 with their 94th overall pick (original selection) and traded both to the Buccaneers in exchange for pick 70, which was used to select running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

with their 94th overall pick (original selection) and traded both to the Buccaneers in exchange for pick 70, which was used to select running back Darrell Henderson Jr. The Rams also acquired pick No. 97 – one of the Patriots' compensatory third-round choices – in a trade with the Patriots in exchange for picks No. 101 (the Patriots' other original compensatory third-round pick) and No. 133 (the Rams' original fourth-round pick). Pick No. 101 had originally been acquired by the Rams by trading back from 45 to 56. The newly-acquired No. 97 overall pick was used on offensive lineman Bobby Evans.

2020

This was a light year for comp picks via the NFL's formula, as the Rams received just one – a third-round choice, No. 104 overall. Rodger Saffold and Lamarcus Joyner were free agency departures during the previous offseason, but Los Angeles also added Clay Matthews in 2019.

In a departure from previous seasons, the Rams actually held on to this pick and used it to draft Utah safety Terrell Burgess.

and used it to draft Utah safety Terrell Burgess. The Rams also acquired both of the Texans' 2020 compensatory seventh-round picks as part of the package received from the Texans in exchange for pick No. 126. Those seventh-round choices were used on kicker Samuel Sloman and offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

In summary

From 2017-2020, the Rams in the Snead-McVay era were awarded five compensatory selections through the league's formula. Of those five, four were included in trades – until 2020, when the Rams kept their lone comp pick and drafted Burgess with it.

At the same time, 2018 and 2020 showed the Rams have also gone out and acquired compensatory selections, albeit very late in the draft, suggesting compensatory picks are just as valuable to go out and acquire as they are to deal.