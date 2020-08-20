Rams to select "Fan of the Year" for chance to win trip to Super Bowl LV 

Aug 20, 2020 at 01:40 PM

The NFL announced today the launch of the 'Fan of the Year' program, which will recognize the unyielding passion and constant support of fans nationwide. The 'Fan of the Year' will be crowned at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7th and have a chance to represent their team.    

In partnership with all 32 Clubs, this program is designed to spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provide inspiration to others, and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities.  

Rams fans can nominate themselves or someone they know to receive this recognition at NFL.com/fanoftheyear. In October, the Rams will select one fan who embodies their "We Not Me" standard and shares a commitment to serving their community.

The 32 'Fans of the Year' submitted by each club will be narrowed down to three during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The final three 'Fans of the Year' will receive a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay which will include two tickets and a VIP experience. The 'Fan of the Year' winner will be crowned during Super Bowl LV weekend.   

Throughout the regular season, all 32 'Fans of the Year' will receive a series of prizes and virtual experiences in recognition of their loyalty to the NFL and the team they represent.  

All experiences, prizes and elements of this campaign are subject to change based on the League's policy and government regulations regarding COVID-19.

For more information, please visit NFL.com/fanoftheyear.

Los Angeles Rams & SoFi team up to bring "fans" into SoFi Stadium with "Game Faces For Good" 
news

Los Angeles Rams & SoFi team up to bring "fans" into SoFi Stadium with "Game Faces For Good" 

Fan cutouts can be purchased at TheRams.com/game-faces-for-good; proceeds to support the Rams' efforts to address social injustices. 
Constellation Brands celebrates football's return with SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers 
news

Constellation Brands celebrates football's return with SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers 

Corona is an official cerveza of the Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium. Pacifico is an official beer of the Los Angeles Chargers and SoFi Stadium.
Therabody named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams, supporting player training and recovery 
news

Therabody named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams, supporting player training and recovery 

Therabody will also be Presenting Sponsor of Rams "Training Days" content series on TheRams.com and social media channels. 

