Rams to select "Fan of the Year" for chance to win trip to Super Bowl LV 

The NFL announced today the launch of the 'Fan of the Year' program, which will recognize the unyielding passion and constant support of fans nationwide. The 'Fan of the Year' will be crowned at Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay on February 7th and have a chance to represent their team.

In partnership with all 32 Clubs, this program is designed to spotlight fans who have a special affinity for their local team, provide inspiration to others, and showcase how football unites their family, friends and local communities.

Rams fans can nominate themselves or someone they know to receive this recognition at NFL.com/fanoftheyear. In October, the Rams will select one fan who embodies their "We Not Me" standard and shares a commitment to serving their community.

The 32 'Fans of the Year' submitted by each club will be narrowed down to three during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The final three 'Fans of the Year' will receive a trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay which will include two tickets and a VIP experience. The 'Fan of the Year' winner will be crowned during Super Bowl LV weekend.

Throughout the regular season, all 32 'Fans of the Year' will receive a series of prizes and virtual experiences in recognition of their loyalty to the NFL and the team they represent.

All experiences, prizes and elements of this campaign are subject to change based on the League's policy and government regulations regarding COVID-19.