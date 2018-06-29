Fassel Focused on Motivating Young Players to Embrace Special Teams

"Our special teams unit, we all want to play for 'Bones,'" Cooper said, referring to Fassel by his nickname. "He makes it so fun, he isn't one of those hard, strict, yelling coaches. He just lets you go out there, roam around, and have fun. As long as you're doing your job and you're competing, effort, playing for your teammates, it's fun. The meetings are always fun because he's just a cool, relaxed guy and everybody loves playing for him and we all love playing for each other on that special teams unit."