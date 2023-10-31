Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

First Look: Rams take on Packers in Green Bay before heading into bye week

Oct 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams are headed to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 9, in the final leg of back-to-back road trips before their bye week. Kickoff on Sunday from Lambeau Field is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your first look at Rams-Packers:

Notable Packers additions

  • Selected WR Jayden Reed in the second round of this year's NFL Draft: The Michigan State product has been a viable third target in the passing game, posting a team-leading 314 receiving yards on 20 catches to go along with three touchdowns in seven games.
  • Signed CB Robert Rochell to active roster on Oct. 25: Previously on the Panthers' practice squad, the former Rams cornerback was brought on as reinforcements after CB Eric Stokes was placed on Injured Reserve.

Top Performers in Week 8

QB Jordan Love completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 229 yards with one touchdown against one interception in the Packers' 24-10 loss to the Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Love was also Green Bay's leading rusher with 34 yards on four carries.

WR Jayden Reed led the Packers' receivers with 83 yards on four receptions.

LB De'Vondre Campbell led Green Bay's defense with 14 total tackles, while LB Preston Smith posted two sacks.

On special teams, K Anders Carlson made his lone field goal attempt (30 yards) and lone extra point attempt, while P Daniel Whelan averaged 51.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The biggest one is the Rams' quarterback situation. 

Starter Matthew Stafford is day-to-day with a UCL sprain in his right thumb, but head coach Sean McVay said the Rams would be "silly" not to have contingency plans in place in the event Stafford is unavailable for Sunday's game. 

The health of offensive lineman Rob Havenstein also bears watching, as McVay said the starting right tackle is day-to-day with the calf injury that kept him out of last Sunday's game against the Cowboys. 

As for the Packers, this will be a different Green Bay team than the one the Rams have been accustomed to seeing in their recent trips to Lambeau Field. Jordan Love is now under center for the Packers instead of Aaron Rodgers, and there's no Davante Adams, either. Instead, it's a much younger offense, between the quarterback, wide receiver and tight end positions, for the Rams defense to prepare for.

