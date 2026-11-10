First Look: Rams take on Cardinals in Arizona in Week 10 riding three-game win streak

The Rams will look to take a four-game win streak into their bye week with a victory over the Cardinals in Week 10. Kickoff on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. pacific time on CBS.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals, presented by Bob's Discount Furniture.

Notable Cardinals additions

Signed RB Tyler Allgeier to a two-year deal on March 12: With 2026 No. 4 overall pick Jeremiyah Love going on Injured Reserve on Nov. 3 with a new ankle injury and veteran James Conner still yet to play this season, Allgeier has been Arizona's RB1.

With 2026 No. 4 overall pick Jeremiyah Love going on Injured Reserve on Nov. 3 with a new ankle injury and veteran James Conner still yet to play this season, Allgeier has been Arizona's RB1. Signed QB Gardner Minshew to a one-year deal on March 12: Different circumstances, but similar in terms of being elevated into a bigger role, Minshew comes into focus after the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens last week.

Top performers in Week 9

Minshew completed 21-of-30 pass attempts for 166 yards in the Cardinals' 17-3 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Allgeier led Arizona in rushing with 17 carries for 46 yards.

Tight end Trey McBride paced the Cardinals' receivers with a team-high seven receptions for 54 yards, while Michael Wilson had six receptions for a team-leading 60 yards.

Arizona's defense was led by safeties Andrew Wingard and Budda Baker, who finished with 12 and 11 total tackles respectively.

Kicker Chad Ryland made his lone field goal attempt (28 yards), while punter Blake Gillikin averaged 44.8 yards per punt across six punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

With Minshew being placed on IR after reportedly tearing his UCL, as well as wide receiver Michael Wilson out for the rest of the season after sustaining a neck injury last week, and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua likely to be placed IR, both teams' offenses will have to get creative.

Minshew being out would put rookie Carson Beck in line to start for Arizona on Sunday. Meanwhile, Los Angeles will be down its top two receivers – Davante Adams remains on IR – in addition to tight end Terrance Ferguson after Ferguson pulled his hamstring in last Friday's practice.