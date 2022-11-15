First Look: Rams travel to New Orleans to take on Saints in Week 11

The Rams (3-6) hit the road for the second time in the month of November, this time to take on the Saints (3-7) in New Orleans. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome on Sunday is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Saints:

Notable Saints additions

Signed QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal on March 29: Having signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal eight days earlier, the Saints were external speculated to have brought Dalton on as Winston's backup. However, Dalton was named the starter for the rest of the season on Oct. 26 even after Winston was medically cleared to play. Dalton has completed 141 of 217 pass attempts for 1,559 yard with 11 touchdowns against 7 interceptions while starting seven games for the Saints this season.

Selected WR Chris Olave 11th overall in this year's NFL Draft: Injuries to star wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry have given Olave several chances to shine and take on an expanded role. Olave has 46 catches for 628 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (six starts) this season.

Top performers in Week 10

Dalton completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 174 yards with one touchdown against two interceptions in New Orleans' 20-10 loss to the Steelers.

RB Alvin Kamara led the Saints backfield with 8 carries for 26 yards.

TE Juwan Johnson was Dalton's top target, hauling in five receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, five different Saints registered one sack, with Carl Granderson and Cam Jordan each chipping in half of one.

On special teams, K Wil Lutz made his lone field goal attempt (44 yards) and lone extra point attempt, while P Blake Gillikin averaged 51.8 yards per punt across five punts, two of which landed inside the Steelers' 20-yard line.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Despite no Michael Thomas for most of the season, and at times no Landry, the Saints offense has still managed to produce some high-scoring performances. That's largely been a credit to rushing and receiving threat Kamara and the multi-faceted Taysom Hill.

In Weeks 4-8, they put up at least 24 points, highlighted by 39 points against the Seahawks in Week 5 where Hill accounted for 112 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns and Kamara 194 total yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, that same stretch saw back-to-back games where Olave caught a touchdown and later posted his second 100-yard receiving game of the season.

In other words, even in Thomas' absence, there are still multiple weapons on New Orleans' offense that Los Angeles has to account for that are capable of producing big games. And between Olave's speed and route running, as well as Hill and Kamara's capabilities, it will require discipline from every level of L.A.'s defense to prevent similar scoring outputs.