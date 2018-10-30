Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five Things to Know about OLB Dante Fowler

Oct 30, 2018 at 04:50 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Los Angeles made an impact trade at the deadline on Tuesday, acquiring outside linebacker Dante Fowler from Jacksonville. Fowler is expected to help the Rams' pass rush through the back half of the season.

Here are five things to know about the newest L.A. Ram.

1. ANOTHER FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK

Los Angeles has a lot of front-end talent in its defensive front seven, and Fowler only adds to that. He's now the fifth former first-round pick in that group, joining Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, and Mark Barron. He's on injured reserve, but Dominique Easley would be a part of that as well.

The Jaguars picked Fowler No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. By acquiring Fowler, the Rams now have three of the top 20 picks in that draft class: Fowler, Todd Gurley, and Marcus Peters.

2. AN EFFECTIVE EDGE RUSHER

While he has not been a starter for Jacksonville, Fowler has been effective in pass-rushing situations over the last two-plus seasons. In 2016, Fowler played in all 16 games, recording 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and five passes defensed. Then last year, Fowler recorded 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.

Overall, Fowler has 14.0 sacks in his career — with 2.0 coming this year. His career sack numbers immediately rank No. 4 on the Rams, behind Suh, Donald, and Brockers.

PHOTOS: Best of Dante Fowler

Check out the best photos of newly acquired Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 19

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) looks on during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (NFL Photos via AP)
2 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) looks on during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler celebrates a sack against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
3 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler celebrates a sack against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Winslow Townson
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
4 / 19

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
5 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
6 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) tackles Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) as he looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 19

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles away from Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) as he looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronald Jones II (27) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
8 / 19

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronald Jones II (27) is stopped by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles for yardage in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
10 / 19

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles for yardage in front of Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler picks up a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
11 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler picks up a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, sack Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, sack Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, sack Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler, left, and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, right, sack Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
14 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

AJ Mast
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) celebrates a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 31-20. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
15 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) celebrates a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 31-20. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney)
16 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) plays against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Weston Kenney)

Weston Kenney
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) picks up a loose ball in front of Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) picks up a loose ball in front of Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones (60) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) and safety Johnathan Cyprien, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
18 / 19

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) and safety Johnathan Cyprien, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler celebrates a sack against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
19 / 19

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler celebrates a sack against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
3. BIG-TIME PLAYS IN BIG-TIME SITUATIONS

In addition to Fowler's 14.0 sacks, the edge rusher had 2.0 sacks in last year's AFC Championship game on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The first came in the first quarter, with the Patriots down in the red zone. On 3rd-and-12, Fowler burst past the right tackle, bringing down Brady as he tried to climb the pocket.

The second came on 3rd-and-10 in the second quarter, with Fowler relentlessly pushing past a pair of blockers to get to Brady, who had no good options down the field.

Those are the situations where a defense needs its pass rush to be at its best, and Fowler has experience coming through.

4. CAME BACK FROM INJURY

Fowler suffered a supremely unfortunate injury when he entered the league, as he tore his ACL on the first day of rookie minicamp after he was drafted by the Jaguars. The injury kept him out for the entire rookie season. But if there was any silver lining, he was healthy for the start of the 2016 season, during which he played all 16 games. He recorded 2.0 sacks in the second game of his career against the Chargers.

5. FORMER FIVE-STAR RECRUIT

Fowler was a high school star in a pair of sports, and was eventually rated a five-star prospect by Rivals. He received a number of offers, but committed to Floria as the No. 3 player at his position.

He realized that potential, making 14.5 sacks and 33.0 tackles for loss along with five forced fumbles in his three years at Florida. As a junior in 2014, Fowler recorded 8.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss, en route to becoming the Jaguars' No. 3 overall pick.

