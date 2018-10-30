Five Things to Know about OLB Dante Fowler

1. ANOTHER FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK

Los Angeles has a lot of front-end talent in its defensive front seven, and Fowler only adds to that. He's now the fifth former first-round pick in that group, joining Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, and Mark Barron. He's on injured reserve, but Dominique Easley would be a part of that as well.

The Jaguars picked Fowler No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. By acquiring Fowler, the Rams now have three of the top 20 picks in that draft class: Fowler, Todd Gurley, and Marcus Peters.

2. AN EFFECTIVE EDGE RUSHER

While he has not been a starter for Jacksonville, Fowler has been effective in pass-rushing situations over the last two-plus seasons. In 2016, Fowler played in all 16 games, recording 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and five passes defensed. Then last year, Fowler recorded 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.