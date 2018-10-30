Five Things to Know about OLB Dante Fowler

Los Angeles made an impact trade at the deadline on Tuesday, acquiring outside linebacker Dante Fowler from Jacksonville. Fowler is expected to help the Rams' pass rush through the back half of the season.
Here are five things to know about the newest L.A. Ram.
1. ANOTHER FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK
Los Angeles has a lot of front-end talent in its defensive front seven, and Fowler only adds to that. He's now the fifth former first-round pick in that group, joining Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh, Michael Brockers, and Mark Barron. He's on injured reserve, but Dominique Easley would be a part of that as well.
The Jaguars picked Fowler No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. By acquiring Fowler, the Rams now have three of the top 20 picks in that draft class: Fowler, Todd Gurley, and Marcus Peters.
2. AN EFFECTIVE EDGE RUSHER
While he has not been a starter for Jacksonville, Fowler has been effective in pass-rushing situations over the last two-plus seasons. In 2016, Fowler played in all 16 games, recording 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, and five passes defensed. Then last year, Fowler recorded 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, seven tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
Overall, Fowler has 14.0 sacks in his career — with 2.0 coming this year. His career sack numbers immediately rank No. 4 on the Rams, behind Suh, Donald, and Brockers.
Check out the best photos of newly acquired Rams outside linebacker Dante Fowler.
3. BIG-TIME PLAYS IN BIG-TIME SITUATIONS
In addition to Fowler's 14.0 sacks, the edge rusher had 2.0 sacks in last year's AFC Championship game on Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
The first came in the first quarter, with the Patriots down in the red zone. On 3rd-and-12, Fowler burst past the right tackle, bringing down Brady as he tried to climb the pocket.
The second came on 3rd-and-10 in the second quarter, with Fowler relentlessly pushing past a pair of blockers to get to Brady, who had no good options down the field.
Those are the situations where a defense needs its pass rush to be at its best, and Fowler has experience coming through.
4. CAME BACK FROM INJURY
Fowler suffered a supremely unfortunate injury when he entered the league, as he tore his ACL on the first day of rookie minicamp after he was drafted by the Jaguars. The injury kept him out for the entire rookie season. But if there was any silver lining, he was healthy for the start of the 2016 season, during which he played all 16 games. He recorded 2.0 sacks in the second game of his career against the Chargers.
5. FORMER FIVE-STAR RECRUIT
Fowler was a high school star in a pair of sports, and was eventually rated a five-star prospect by Rivals. He received a number of offers, but committed to Floria as the No. 3 player at his position.
He realized that potential, making 14.5 sacks and 33.0 tackles for loss along with five forced fumbles in his three years at Florida. As a junior in 2014, Fowler recorded 8.5 sacks and 15.0 tackles for loss, en route to becoming the Jaguars' No. 3 overall pick.