Football 101 for Rams Season Ticket Members kicks off May 18

Among the many perks and benefits Rams Season Ticket Members (STMs) get to enjoy is the Football 101 event series, which gives them exclusive insight and access into different areas of the team's football operations, from the draft, to free agency, to salary cap management and beyond.

The series returns today, kicking off with Behind the Draft.

In Behind the Draft, Rams general manager Les Snead and Rams scouts will break down their approach to this year's draft and provide exclusive insight into the team's 2023 draft picks and undrafted free agent signees.

On Thursday, June 1, Fundamentals of Free Agency will feature Rams Vice President of Football and Business Administration Tony Pastoors providing an in-depth look inside player contracts, salary cap management and the elements of free agency.

On Thursday, June 8, the Football Analytics Team provides an exclusive look at the statistics and analyses they provide for Rams Coaches and Scouts to assist during the Draft, free agency and throughout the season in Tackling Data & Analytics.

On Thursday, June 15, Football Operations & Equipment will feature Director of Football Operations Sophie Harlan and Director of Equipment Brendan Burger diving into what it takes to keep an NFL team running both at home and on the road.

The fifth and final Football 101 event will be Science of Football. Taking place Thursday, June 22, the session will feature Rams Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott talking about the science behind keeping players in shape throughout the season.