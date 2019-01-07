Fowler on entering playoffs as a Ram: "I just want to get back to where I was and make it to the Super Bowl with these guys."

Fowler got close last season. The Jaguars entered the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship game up 20-10 against the defending champion Patriots. Fowler's former team surrendered a pair of crunch-time touchdowns to quarterback Tom Brady and the Pats, and missed out on one of sports' greatest spectacles.

The Jags came up short, but it wasn't for the best effort of Fowler, who didn't start a single game during Jacksonville's best season in years. The pass rusher sacked Brady twice in the game and added a third quarterback hit on arguably the greatest player to ever throw a football. Fowler had two playoff tackles and a pass defensed entering the semifinal game.

"Definitely the intensity, the speed, just know it's do or die, win or go home and nobody wants to go home, so everyone is going to play to the best of their ability," Fowler said, filing through the differences between the NFL's regular season and postseason.

"So you have to be ready, you've got to be prepared and know what you got yourself into."