A'Shawn Robinson an integral part of Rams run defense | Free Agent Spotlight

In 2022, the Rams had the third-highest run stop win percentage in the NFL, according ESPN analytics. Just like in 2021, a big reason for that was the play of defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Prior to sustaining a season-ending torn meniscus against the Saints in Week 11, Robinson's 20 tackles for loss helped Los Angeles hold 7 of its first 10 opponents to under 100 rushing yards.

Now, Robinson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what are the options for Robinson and the Rams?

Re-signing is one. The importance of Robinson to L.A.'s run defense has been established, but for additional insight, TruMedia says he had 18 defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for offense).

If Robinson and the Rams decide to go in different directions, Larrell Murchison could be a possible option internally, as discussed in defensive tackle Greg Gaines' free agent spotlight. Murchison had four defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for the offense) in three games with the Rams, per TruMedia. Bringing back Marquise Copeland – he is a restricted free agent – could also be an option. Copeland produced 14 defensive stops in 15 games.