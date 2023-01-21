Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

A'Shawn Robinson an integral part of Rams run defense | Free Agent Spotlight

Jan 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

In 2022, the Rams had the third-highest run stop win percentage in the NFL, according ESPN analytics. Just like in 2021, a big reason for that was the play of defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson.

Prior to sustaining a season-ending torn meniscus against the Saints in Week 11, Robinson's 20 tackles for loss helped Los Angeles hold 7 of its first 10 opponents to under 100 rushing yards.

Now, Robinson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what are the options for Robinson and the Rams?

Re-signing is one. The importance of Robinson to L.A.'s run defense has been established, but for additional insight, TruMedia says he had 18 defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for offense).

If Robinson and the Rams decide to go in different directions, Larrell Murchison could be a possible option internally, as discussed in defensive tackle Greg Gaines' free agent spotlight. Murchison had four defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for the offense) in three games with the Rams, per TruMedia. Bringing back Marquise Copeland – he is a restricted free agent – could also be an option. Copeland produced 14 defensive stops in 15 games.

Externally, just like with any player, the Rams could also explore free agency or the draft as avenues for finding Robinson's replacement.

Related Content

news

Greg Gaines became an important piece to Rams defensive line rotation | Free Agent Spotlight

In the third of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines defensive tackle Greg Gaines.

news

Quick hits from Les Snead's end-of-season press conference: Sean McVay returning, big-picture view of roster, projected 2023 draft capital

Rams general manager Les Snead discusses head coach Sean McVay returning,  how Snead views the roster heading into the offseason and more and the number of 2023 NFL Draft picks the team expects to have this spring.

news

Over four seasons, Nick Scott went from special teams contributor to reliable playmaker in Rams' secondary | Free Agent Spotlight

In the second of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines safety Nick Scott.

news

Rams 2022 Rewind: Highlighting big-game performances from the 2022 season

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield met big moments with their performances throughout the 2022 season.

news

Los Angele Rams auniciaron a los ganadores de los premios del equipo de la temporada 2022

Los Angeles Rams han anunciado a los ganadores de los premios del equipo de fin de año de la temporada 2022.

news

After rollercoaster 2022 season, what's next for Baker Mayfield? | Free Agent Spotlight

In the first of a series spotlighting a handful of the Rams players scheduled to become free agents in 2023, theRams.com examines quarterback Baker Mayfield.

news

Bobby Wagner named 2022 Second-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner earned Second-Team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press for his performance across the 2022 season.

news

Recapping promising performances by young Rams players in 2022

Rams running back Kyren Williams, wide receiver Tutu Atwell, linebacker Ernest Jones, defensive lineman Michael Hoecht, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and defensive back Cobie Durant were among the players who capitalized on their opportunities during the 2022 season.

news

La lista de rivales para la temporada regular 2023 de los Rams ya está lista

Una mirada a los rivales de los Rams de Los Angeles en 2023.

news

Aaron Donald voted First-Team All-Pro by NFLPA

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named to the inaugural Players' All-Pro team, as voted on by the NFLPA.

news

Checking in on the Rams' 2022 Draft Class, end-of-season edition

A look at how members of the Rams' 2022 Draft Class fared in their first NFL seasons.

Advertising