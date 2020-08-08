Friday, Aug 07, 2020 07:01 PM

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp held a video conference with local media on Friday to discuss his creative solutions to getting on-field work done during the offseason and his impressions of rookie Van Jefferson, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"The regimen really consisted of getting kicked off of every field here in Thousand Oaks, which was fun."

  • With no on-field work at the team facility during the virtual offseason program, Kupp and other Rams players had to get creative to try to replicate the experience.
  • Though it required them to be flexible – Kupp said "we really had to stay on top of things, be able to move around and adjust our schedule" – his regimen was otherwise "pretty consistent."
Grind. Build. Compete. Repeat.

Dedicated.

"In terms of all the contract stuff, really letting that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it."

  • Kupp is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and letting his representation handle extension talks.
  • The former Eastern Washington standout also said he loves being a Ram and that "I don't want to go anywhere else."

"I think he's gonna be a really great football player."

  • Rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson made a strong first impression on Kupp this summer. Kupp said Jefferson's early arrival in the Westlake Village area allowed the two of them to "run routes a few times," and give Kupp the chance to "pick his brain" and answer any questions he might have.
  • Kupp said that he's looking forward to being out on the field with Jefferson during padded practices.

