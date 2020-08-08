From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

"In terms of all the contract stuff, really letting that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it."

Kupp is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and letting his representation handle extension talks.

The former Eastern Washington standout also said he loves being a Ram and that "I don't want to go anywhere else."

"I think he's gonna be a really great football player."