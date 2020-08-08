From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp held a video conference with local media on Friday to discuss his creative solutions to getting on-field work done during the offseason and his impressions of rookie Van Jefferson, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:
"The regimen really consisted of getting kicked off of every field here in Thousand Oaks, which was fun."
- With no on-field work at the team facility during the virtual offseason program, Kupp and other Rams players had to get creative to try to replicate the experience.
- Though it required them to be flexible – Kupp said "we really had to stay on top of things, be able to move around and adjust our schedule" – his regimen was otherwise "pretty consistent."
"In terms of all the contract stuff, really letting that stuff be handled by my agent and staying out of it."
- Kupp is entering the final year of his rookie contract, but like cornerback Jalen Ramsey, is focused on preparing for the upcoming season and letting his representation handle extension talks.
- The former Eastern Washington standout also said he loves being a Ram and that "I don't want to go anywhere else."
"I think he's gonna be a really great football player."
- Rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson made a strong first impression on Kupp this summer. Kupp said Jefferson's early arrival in the Westlake Village area allowed the two of them to "run routes a few times," and give Kupp the chance to "pick his brain" and answer any questions he might have.
- Kupp said that he's looking forward to being out on the field with Jefferson during padded practices.