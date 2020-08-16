From the Podium: OC Kevin O'Connell talks QBs' development, creating competitive situations

Aug 15, 2020 at 05:37 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell held a video conference with local media Saturday afternoon to discuss what he's worked on with Jared Goff and his potential backup John Wolford, among other important topics. Here are some highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"We've worked a lot on his fundamentals."

  • Asked to describe Jared Goff, O'Connell called the Rams quarterback "incredibly talented" and went into detail on some of the things they've worked on, including Goff's base when he throws a football ("having a more athletic stance and posture through the sequence of the snap").
  • That the two of them are emphasizing the fundamentals early in training camp isn't a surprise – O'Connell in May mentioned it as one of the ways to help Goff improve upon his performance from the 2019 season.

"I don't worry too much about the experience with John, because I've seen him work already."

  • For the first time in his Rams tenure, Goff will go into the regular season without a veteran backup unless they sign someone prior to their Sept. 13 season opener against the Cowboys. However, O'Connell expressed confidence that John Wolford could capably fulfill that role when asked about Wolford specifically.
  • O'Connell's confidence in Wolford is understandable, because although Wolford hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game, he did spend the 2019 season on the Rams' practice squad and thus has familiarity with the offense.
  • O'Connell said Wolford will get "a lot" of opportunities to lead a huddle with "maybe some young players, maybe some guys that have been around here that are ready to compete."

"We got a great plan that (head) coach (Sean) McVay's laid out, which will really allow us to do everything we need to do from a competitive standpoint."

  • Because of the aforementioned unusual training camp and offseason, the evaluation process will look different for the Rams' coaching staff. With no preseason games to evaluate the back-end of the 80-man roster, the coaching staff will have to create competitive situations in practices and through a pair of scrimmages.
  • Besides the initial 53-man roster, an expanded practice squad from 12 to 16 players due to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement will also be impacting those assessments, "so there will be a lot of people fighting for a lot of jobs," according to O'Connell.
  • O'Connell said "the standard at which we practice and we play on a daily basis around here" will still create a competitive environment.

Related Content

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins
news

From the Podium: TE Tyler Higbee on last year's performance, impression of rookie Brycen Hopkins

Key quotes and notes from tight end Tyler Higbee's Friday evening virtual media session as Rams continue their ramp-up period. 
From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy
news

From the Podium: John Johnson III talks being back on the field, DC Brandon Staley's philosophy

Key quotes and notes from safety John Johnson III's Thursday afternoon's virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' ramp-up period gets underway. 
From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to
news

From the Podium: Cam Akers on high school QB background, RBs he looks up to

Key quotes and notes from running back Cam Akers' Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams approach their ramp-up period in training camp.
From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season
news

From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams running back Malcolm Brown's Monday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Friday morning virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football
news

From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday afternoon virtual media session. 
From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense

Key quotes and notes from defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Wednesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' acclimation period continues. 
From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football
news

From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football

Key quotes and notes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their acclimation period.  
From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes
news

From the Podium: Rams GM Les Snead, QB Jared Goff discuss acclimation period, changes

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead and quarterback Jared Goff's first media sessions of acclimation period.
From the Podium: McVay discusses COVID-19 risk mitigation, creating competitive situations
news

From the Podium: McVay discusses COVID-19 risk mitigation, creating competitive situations

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay's first 2020 training camp media session. 

Advertising