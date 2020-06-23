Monday, Jun 22, 2020 05:53 PM

Rams OC Kevin O'Connell wants to give QB Jared Goff "some ownership" of offense

Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

When it comes to helping Rams quarterback Jared Goff improve on his 2019 performance, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell sees a couple layers to the process.

It could be as simple as reviewing the fundamentals of playing the position, such as the first step on a drop-back from under center, the base at the top of a drop, or where Goff's eyes are going off a play-action fake. Another possibility: Allowing Goff to have more control of the unit.

"There's a layer going into his fifth year, his fourth year in the offense, of ownership, where you feel strongly about presenting him with a plan where he could truly have some ownership, while also understanding at the end of the day, it's just about being great with the details of doing his job," O'Connell said during a video conference last month.

This concept isn't a completely new approach. After Goff signed a lucrative four-year contract extension with the club in early September, Rams head coach Sean McVay said the time he and Goff had spent together so far offered Goff that ability.

While McVay and Goff likely didn't envision him proceeding to throw 22 touchdowns against 16 interceptions, Goff doesn't bear the responsibility of those stats alone, given he was playing behind a retooled offensive line that was going to need time to develop stability and chemistry. And when given a clean pocket and the chance to work with a dedicated offensive coordinator, Goff has shown why McVay and O'Connell have the confidence to give him that level of responsibility.

In the month of December alone, Goff threw 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his pass attempts. This coincided with the Rams' reconfigured offensive line finishing the regular season allowing a league-low 22 sacks.

Across the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Goff threw a combined 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions while playing behind offensive lines that ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed each of those years.

The 2017 season was the last time the former Cal standout had the chance to work with a full-time offensive coordinator on the Rams' coaching staff, and he threw 28 touchdowns against just 7 interceptions under the tutelage of Matt LaFleur, now the Packers head coach.

Earlier this month, Goff explained the importance of that collaboration between him, a dedicated offensive coordinator and McVay.

"I think that's the biggest thing that will be great this year, myself, Sean and Kevin being able to have that fluid conversation throughout the year," Goff said during a June 10 video conference. "What we see, what we like, what we don't like, and just continue to work on it."

What exactly that ownership looks like won't become clear until games are played. However, greater collaboration and a more experienced offensive line suggests there's reason to trust Goff with it.

"I think he's got a chance to have a great season, and I'm really excited for him," O'Connell said.

Related Content

Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Inside linebacker

Much like the outside linebackers, the inside linebacker room figures to have plenty of healthy competition. 
Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 
news

Darrell Henderson poised to make big leap in Year 2? 

Rams RB Darrell Henderson is NFL.com columnist Michael Silver's pick for second-year player poised to take the biggest leap in 2020.
How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams
news

How Van Jefferson passed the first test for the Rams

In a loaded wide receiver draft, J.B. Long details how the team used past success to help make the call on Van Jefferson.
Early 2020 position outlook: Outside linebacker
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Outside linebacker

We continue our early 2020 position outlook series examining a competitive outside linebacker room. 
PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020
news

PFF: Cam Akers is most elusive rookie RB entering 2020

Heading into the 2020 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus says the Rams' Cam Akers is the most elusive rookie running back. 
Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Defensive line

Our early position outlook series continues with a breakdown of the Rams' defensive line.  
What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020
news

What you might've missed: How Rams can utilize last year's Week 2 defensive performance against Saints in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams held the New Orleans Saints to nine points in Week 2 last season, but the way L.A. limited New Orleans' Alvin Kamara deserves closer examination in the context of the upcoming season.
Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL
news

Lirim Hajrullahu at last gets a shot in the NFL

Signing with the Los Angeles Rams presents former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu with his best chance yet at making an NFL roster.
Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020
news

Right tackle imperative to Rams O-line success in 2020

J.B. Long details how Rams coaches seem confident about the experience and depth they see at the right tackle.
Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver
news

Early 2020 position outlook: Wide receiver

Our early 2020 position outlook series continues with the examination of a reconfigured wide receiver room. 
What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack
news

What you might've missed: Panthers game showed WR Robert Woods' value beyond passing attack

TheRams.com takes a closer look at wide receiver Robert Woods' Week 1 performance against the Panthers last season and explains why it matters for the 2020 season. 

