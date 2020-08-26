From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to discuss their reactions to the news of home games being played without fans in SoFi Stadium until further notice, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We'll hopefully be able to get fans in there sooner than later." – McVay

It was announced as practice was ending that home games at SoFi Stadium – including the Rams' Sept. 13 season-opener against the Cowboys – would be played without fans in attendance until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While McVay admitted the decision was "a bummer," he said it's the safe and smart thing to do because of the times we're living in.

"We just really wanted to be able to get a couple other linebackers in." – McVay