From the Podium: McVay, Joseph-Day, Hekker, McQuaide react to not having fans at SoFi Stadium

Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper Jake McQuaide each held video conferences with local media Tuesday to discuss their reactions to the news of home games being played without fans in SoFi Stadium until further notice, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"We'll hopefully be able to get fans in there sooner than later." – McVay
- It was announced as practice was ending that home games at SoFi Stadium – including the Rams' Sept. 13 season-opener against the Cowboys – would be played without fans in attendance until further notice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
- While McVay admitted the decision was "a bummer," he said it's the safe and smart thing to do because of the times we're living in.
"We just really wanted to be able to get a couple other linebackers in." – McVay
- Asked about the transactions this morning – signing linebacker Daniel Bituli and linebacker Derrick Moncrief while waiving linebacker Bryan London II and quarterback Josh Love – McVay said it had to do with bringing in two other linebackers the team had previously worked out.
- Bituli, a University of Tennessee product who was one of the Rams' original 22 undrafted free agent signees this year, returns after being waived on Aug. 1. Moncrief, who played college football at Mississippi Gulf Coast, Auburn, and Oklahoma State, was most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders this spring after playing three seasons in the CFL.
- McVay said he was "appreciative of what Josh Love and Bryan London ended up doing for us and looking forward to seeing if some of these new guys can come in and compete."
"Whatever happens, happens, and at end of the day it's about keeping people safe, right? And containing the virus." – Joseph-Day
- Like McVay, Joseph-Day understands that this decision is about doing what is best for the public's health.
- "When you're playing, the fans probably juice you up," Joseph-Day said, while also reiterating that the "tough situation" we're all in is about keeping everyone safe.
"It's going to just be a unique situation, and hopefully something we don't have to deal with much longer." – Hekker
- Hekker echoed McVay's comments hoping they'll be able to welcome fans into the team's new home sooner than later.
- Hekker said the players can't change anything about the decision, so it's about supporting and embracing it as a team "and (to) come out there ready to go, bring our own juice."
"It's an amazing place. It's a shame we can't have fans there yet." – McQuaide
- Like his Rams teammates, McQuaide is also disappointed fan attendance at the team's new home will have to wait.
- However, he also said SoFi Stadium is "going to be a heck of a home field advantage for the Rams."