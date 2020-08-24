From the Podium: McVay, Lewis, Kupp, Jefferson recap first scrimmage at SoFi Stadium

Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and wide receiver Van Jefferson each held video conferences with local media on Sunday to recap the team's first scrimmage inside SoFi Stadium. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Darrell did get a mild hamstring." – McVay
- Updating reporters on the status of running back Darrell Henderson Jr., McVay specified the soft tissue injury Henderson sustained in the first half of Saturday's scrimmage as a mild hamstring injury.
- McVay had no other injuries to report from the scrimmage besides Henderson's.
"(Taylor Rapp) is making progress." – McVay
- Asked about a timetable for safety Taylor Rapp's return, McVay indicated he has been "doing good" and "making the progress that we want."
- McVay added that he's hopeful Rapp (knee) will be back on the practice field "within the next week."
"I mean, people don't complain about Khalil Mack too much." – Lewis
- When a reported asked if there were any downsides to playing outside linebacker at 6-foot-5 and 262 pounds – Lewis' listed height and weight on the team roster – the Alabama product pointed to Mack (6-3, 269 according to NFL.com) to state his case that there are few of them, if any.
- Mack's size hasn't had a negative impact on his ability to play the position, as he's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his last last five seasons with First-Team All-Pro honors in three of them.
"He's not asking the 101 questions; he's asking the 301 questions." – Kupp
- While Jefferson is regarded as "an incredible route-runner," according to Kupp, his understanding of the game of football is just as impressive.
- Echoing quarterback Jared Goff's comments that rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson is "just so far ahead of where a rookie should be," Kupp used the above analogy to explain how quickly Jefferson is grasping the Rams' offense.
"It's helped me out a lot. Those guys have been great." – Jefferson
- Jefferson couldn't ask for a better group of receivers to learn from than Kupp, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds.
- Early on, they gave him valuable advice. Jefferson said that when he came in, "all of those guys told me 'learn all of those positions so they can just throw you in there at any position when they need you.'"