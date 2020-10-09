From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

"I still have a lot of great relationships within the building. I mean, even some of the players on the team, it will just be great to see some of those guys pregame." – O'Connell

Though there's a brand new coaching staff in Washington, O'Connell still has some connections to the team.

O'Connell spent three seasons in Washington prior to coming to Los Angeles, serving as quarterbacks coach (2017), passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2018) and offensive coordinator (2019).