From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox each held video conferences with local media Thursday to discuss Sunday's Week 5 game at Washington. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"I don't necessarily get too caught up in the statistics." – McVay
- When it was suggested that Sunday might present a chance for the Rams to have some success running the football given how Washington's run defense has fared statistically, McVay indicated he's more focused on how it looks on film than on paper.
- In that regard, McVay sees a Washington team that plays hard, has good personnel and a sound defensive system.
"I still have a lot of great relationships within the building. I mean, even some of the players on the team, it will just be great to see some of those guys pregame." – O'Connell
- Though there's a brand new coaching staff in Washington, O'Connell still has some connections to the team.
- O'Connell spent three seasons in Washington prior to coming to Los Angeles, serving as quarterbacks coach (2017), passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2018) and offensive coordinator (2019).
"I always knew that (Morgan) Fox had the ability to do what he's been doing." – Donald
- Fox's early production this season – 6 total tackles, 2 sacks and 1 pass breakup – has come as no surprise to Donald.
- Already matching his 2019 total for sacks, Fox is one away from setting a new single-season career-high.
"Feel a little better. A year removed from my ACL (injury), so I feel a little springier, a little quicker." – Fox
- For Fox, the biggest difference in his play this year compared to last year is his health now that he's a full season removed from his 2018 season-ending ACL injury.
- Fox also credited his coaches and teammates for the aforementioned numbers he's put up so far and putting him in position to make plays.