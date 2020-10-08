From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Edwards, Goff look ahead to Week 5 at Washington

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman David Edwards and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to preview Sunday's Week 5 road game against the Washington Football Team. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"I had a great experience there. A large part of the growth of my coaching career occurred there." – McVay
- Before becoming head coach of the Rams, McVay gained most of his NFL experience with Washington, first as an offensive assistant (2010), then as tight ends coach (2011-13) before a promotion to offensive coordinator (2014-16).
- However, of the amount of turnover due to coaching changes – "so many people that were so good to me that I care a lot about, unfortunately, a significant amount of them aren't there anymore" – facing Washington for the first time since 2017 (when he became head coach of the Rams) doesn't change much for him, McVay said.
"Not a lot is going to change (preparing for Kyle Allen as Washington's starter)." – Staley
- On Wednesday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera announced Kyle Allen as the team's new starting quarterback, taking over for second-year pro Dwayne Haskins.
- Regarding that preparation not changing much, Staley said they can study film of Allen's 12 games played with the Panthers last year to prepare for him this week.
"The level of mastery that (Andrew Whitworth) has in every situation or scenario is just huge for me, because he allows me to play with a quieted mind." – Edwards
- Playing alongside Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran, has been a crucial part of Edwards' ability to play with poise as a young player.
- Edwards also said that vast knowledge has been valuable when watching film.
"Up front, we were so good. We're really good up front, both in the running and the pass." – Goff
- Asked about what he was most happy with from the first four games that he's looking forward to building on, Goff pointed to the offensive's run blocking and pass blocking.
- Goff said the offensive line takes a lot of pride in wanting to be one of the best in the NFL, and that motivation in turn makes Goff and the running game's jobs much easier.