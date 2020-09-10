From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods, Goff, Kupp preview Week 1 vs. Cowboys

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods each held video conferences with local media Wednesday to discuss their Week 1 opener against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Really happy for Jalen and his family. A well-earned contract." – McVay
- McVay was glad to see Ramsey and the Rams agree to terms on a lucrative five-year contract extension.
- McVay also said it's "a positive for us" to have that taken care of prior to the season opener, thereby preventing it from being a potential distraction during the season.
"Really excited. Certainly an opportunity of a lifetime." – Staley
- Sunday's game against the Cowboys marks Staley's first as the Rams' defensive coordinator, an exciting moment for him personally considering he's just four years removed from holding the same position at Division III John Carroll University.
- Staley said he felt the same way about his opportunity at John Carroll and feels "fortunate to be part of the Rams."
"We want to be fresh, and I think we are, going into Week 1." – Woods
- Rams starters are no strangers to the absence of game reps in the preseason, as they traditionally rest those contests. So, even with no preseason games this year, they feel prepared for Week 1.
- Woods said they still got a lot accomplished over the last in both their two scrimmages and the competitive situations created in practice.
"We've got you know a relative idea of what we think we're expecting." – Goff
- Prep for the Cowboys' defense will be different for the Rams offense compared to Week 15 of last season with Mike Nolan now coordinating Dallas' unit.
- Nolan has extensive experience coaching in the NFL, but this is his first time serving as a defensive coordinator since holding the same position with the Falcons from 2012-14.
- At the same time, just because the Rams study Nolan's previous defenses doesn't mean that's what they will run on Sunday. With a new coordinator, new players and a new coaching staff, "they can run whatever they want," Goff said.
"It's great being able to get a gameplan in." – Kupp
- Kupp is excited for Week 1 and the chance to finally prepare for an opponent.
- Echoing Goff's comments about preparing for a new defensive coordinator, Kupp said they have to "be prepared for anything."