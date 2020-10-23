From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Havenstein, Goff preview Week 7 vs. Bears

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. –– Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media to preview Monday Night Football against the Bears. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"He basically ruined my night that night." – McVay
- Understandably, McVay doesn't have fond memories of the 2018 game against the Bears when Brandon Staley was on Chicago's sideline as a member of its defensive coaching staff, a 15-6 Los Angeles loss.
- McVay said film from that game is on Staley's "teach tape," or instructional film used to explain his defensive concepts. This was later confirmed by Staley.
"(A'Shawn Robinson) gives us some versatility, gives us some size and some experience, so I'm certainly excited to have him back." – Staley
- Thursday marked A'Shawn Robinson's first true practice with the team after being designated for return from the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.
- Regarding the versatility specifically, Staley said Robinson "can play defensive end in our base packages" and "can also play the two defensive tackle spots in sub defense."
"I think obviously what everyone else sees, is that they're pretty freakin' good." – Havenstein
- Havenstein is well aware of the challenges presented by the Bears' pass rush, which is tied with the New York Giants for 10th-most sacks in the NFL this season (15).
- Outside linebacker/edge rusher Khalil Mack (4.5) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (3.5) have accounted for more than half of that production.
"They're established and they're a good team, and we've got our hands full." – Goff
- Recalling what stood out from facing the Bears each of the last two years, Goff pointed to the Bears' defense that has also been on the minds of his offensive teammates this week.
- Goff noted that the Bears were strong up front, and the in the secondary they have one of the top safeties in the NFL in Eddie Jackson and one of the top cornerbacks in Kyle Fuller.