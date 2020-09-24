From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Woods and Goff share final thoughts on Week 2, look ahead to Week 3 at Bills

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff each held video conferences with local media Wednesday afternoon, reflecting on their final thoughts from Week 2 against the Eagles and previewing this Sunday's Week 3 road matchup against the Bills. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"The ovation (Micah Kiser) got from his teammates, to me, is the coolest thing about it." – McVay
- When McVay announced in front of the team that Kiser won NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Kiser's teammates responded in the manner above in recognition of how hard he's worked to get to this point.
- McVay praised Kiser's communication last week and also said his production was the result of him making plays, not the ball simply finding him.
"You gotta make it more like New York City traffic than a trip on I-90 in Upstate New York." – Staley
- Asked how one pressures Bills QB Josh Allen, Staley went with this analogy about stressful and non-stressful traffic situations.
- Staley added that Allen has "really grown as a player, improved in every way," which is a credit to the Bills offensive coaching staff and head coach Sean McDermott.
"Real true, loyal fans. Fun place to play." – Woods
- Woods has fond memories of playing with the Bills, the team which he began his pro career with after they chose him 41st overall in the 2013 NFL Draft.
- When asked about his first memory, Woods recalled catching his first touchdown – in the back right corner of the endzone off a pass from E.J. Manuel.
t"Tre'Davious White's a hell of a player." – Goff
- After preparing to face one of the top cornerbacks in the league in the Eagles' Darius Slay last week, Goff's attention now shifts to White, a 2019 Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro selection.
- Goff said White is "one of the top corners in the league" and he excels in both man and zone coverage.