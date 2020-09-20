From the Podium: McVay, Higbee, Woods, Williams, Kiser and Goff react to Rams' Week 2 win over Eagles

Rams head coach Sean McVay, tight end Tyler Higbee, wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Darious Williams, linebacker Micah Kiser and quarterback Jared Goff each met with the media postgame to give their reaction to their 37-19 win at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"Don't have an update on (RB Cam Akers and OL Joe Noteboom). They weren't able to return." – McVay
- McVay didn't have an update on the status of Akers and Noteboom when he spoke with reporters immediately following the Rams' victory.
- Akers left the game on the Rams' first offensive series with a rib injury, while Noteboom suffered a calf injury late in the third quarter.
"Just happened to work like that. Not thinking too much of it, just trying to do my job." – Higbee
- Higbee led the Rams' passing attack, on the receiving end of all three of Goff's touchdown passes for his first career multi-touchdown game.
- This milestone carries more than just personal signficance: According to ESPN Stats & Info, Higbee is the first Ram with three receiving touchdowns in a game since wide receiver Torry Holt in 2006.
"I'm just trying to lead by example for the team." – Woods
- Also known as TMC – The Most Complete – by Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber, Woods showed exactly why against the Eagles when he took a reverse five yards into the endzone for a touchdown.
- Woods said he was just "continuing with his same game" and that he doesn't have to do anything extra.
"Saw Wentz turn around, aim at him, and I just raced to go get it." – Williams
- In the first of two momentum-changing, second-half takeaways plays by Rams cornerbacks, Williams intercepted Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the endzone after Philadelphia had reached L.A.'s 21-yard line midway through the third quarter.
- Williams said he was able to make the pick because he anticipated Eagles wide receiver J.J. Arçega-Whiteside running a post route – what showed up as Areçega-Whiteside's favorite route on film.
"I'm just out there playing as fast as I can." – Kiser
- Kiser attributed leading L.A.'s defense with a team-high 16 total tackles to how quickly he plays.
- After tying for the team lead in solo tackles last week (6), Kiser was all alone this week with 11.
"They were kind of joking around with me, 'Hey, we're not going to talk to you,' like when a pitcher's throwing a perfect game." – Goff
- Goff completed 13 consecutive pass attempts before his first incompletion Sunday against the Eagles.
- He attributed that success, and more generally the entire offense's, to an effective run game. "Anytime we're able to run the ball everywhere, it opens up everything," he said.