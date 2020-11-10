From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young and Cooper Kupp recap bye week, preview Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Nov 09, 2020 at 05:26 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Monday afternoon, looking back on the bye week and looking ahead to Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:

"We know this team too well to take anything for granted." – McVay

  • Though the Seahawks rank last in the NFL in total defense, McVay knows better than to look past any of their perceived weaknesses.
  • In the McVay era, four of the six games between the Rams and the Seahawks have been decided by six or fewer points.

"We're definitely light-years (ahead) of where we once were in training camp." – Young

  • Young can sense the progress made over the last three months by the Rams defense, which currently ranks No. 2 in the NFL in total defense.
  • Young said defensive coordinator Brandon Staley today showed the unit film clips from 7-on-7 training camp sessions to illustrate that tangible growth and also show how good they can still be.

"It was a pretty solid bye week. They did us some favors there." – Kupp

  • In a way, the Rams managed to win their bye week without playing a single game, thanks to losses by the Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers to the Bills, Dolphins and Packers respectively.
  • With those losses, the NFC West looks like this: Seahawks 6-2, Cardinals 5-3, Rams 5-3, 49ers 4-4.

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams react to 28-17 loss at Dolphins

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, safety John Johnson III, wide receiver Robert Woods, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive lineman Michael Brockers' postgame virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: Rams talk preparing for Tua Tagovailoa, offense and defense at midpoint of season

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: Rams on Week 8 at Dolphins, embracing expectations in wake of Lakers' and Dodgers' success

Highlights from Wednesday's virtual media sessions held by Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, quarterback Jared Goff and kicker Kai Forbath. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reynolds, Floyd, Goff, Mundt, Hekker, Hollins react to Rams' Week 7 win over Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, quarterback Jared Goff, tight end Johnny Mundt, punter Johnny Hekker and linebacker Justin Hollins' postgame virtual media sessions following the Rams' 24-10 win over the Bears. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Young, Akers talk Week 7 vs. Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, linebacker Kenny Young and running back Cam Akers' Friday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Havenstein, Goff preview Week 7 vs. Bears

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and quarterback Jared Goff's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Donald, Joseph-Day, Whitworth, Goff react to Week 6 loss at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald, Hill talk Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Troy Hill's Thursday virtual media sessions.
news

From the Podium: McVay, Staley, Everett, Woods, Goff look ahead to Week 6 at 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, tight end Gerald Everett, wide receiver Robert Woods and quarterback Jared Goff's Wednesday virtual media sessions. 
news

From the Podium: McVay, Reeder, Kupp, Brockers, Goff react to Rams' Week 5 win over Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Troy Reeder, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and quarterback Jared Goff's postgame virtual media sessions following Los Angeles' 30-10 win at Washington on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: McVay, O'Connell, Donald and Fox talk Week 5 at Washington

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, and defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Morgan Fox's Thursday virtual media sessions.

Advertising