From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kenny Young and Cooper Kupp recap bye week, preview Week 10 vs. Seahawks

Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Kenny Young and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held video conferences with local media Monday afternoon, looking back on the bye week and looking ahead to Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those virtual conversations:
"We know this team too well to take anything for granted." – McVay
- Though the Seahawks rank last in the NFL in total defense, McVay knows better than to look past any of their perceived weaknesses.
- In the McVay era, four of the six games between the Rams and the Seahawks have been decided by six or fewer points.
"We're definitely light-years (ahead) of where we once were in training camp." – Young
- Young can sense the progress made over the last three months by the Rams defense, which currently ranks No. 2 in the NFL in total defense.
- Young said defensive coordinator Brandon Staley today showed the unit film clips from 7-on-7 training camp sessions to illustrate that tangible growth and also show how good they can still be.
"It was a pretty solid bye week. They did us some favors there." – Kupp
- In a way, the Rams managed to win their bye week without playing a single game, thanks to losses by the Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers to the Bills, Dolphins and Packers respectively.
- With those losses, the NFC West looks like this: Seahawks 6-2, Cardinals 5-3, Rams 5-3, 49ers 4-4.