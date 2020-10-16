Game Preview: Division play begins in a big way with Rams-49ers on Sunday Night Football

Now or Never

At the risk of leading with the kicker, let's complete the thought on Sloman.

I asked Sean McVay this week if he felt compelled to audition replacements yet.

"He's had some issues, but when you look around the league that's kind of been a consistent theme for a lot of these kickers that have had a lot of success," McVay said. "I don't think you want to overreact, but I do want to see some more consistent performances."

He's not wrong. Just ask Michael Badgley.

Kansas City's Harrison Butker has missed three extra points this season. Our old friend Greg Zuerlein has shanked a couple, too.

But there comes a point where if you believe your offense and defense are capable of being special – and the Rams should have every confidence in that possibility – then as a head coach you owe it to the other members of the roster to hold the kicker as accountable as all the other positions.

On Between the Horns, I made Sloman my fantasy pick of the week, because it feels like now or never for the rookie seventh-round selection.

Golden Gauntlet

Meanwhile, the 49ers have already matched their loss total from 2019.

Now, they enter the most difficult stretch of any 2020 NFL schedule: Rams, at New England and Seattle, home to Green Bay, at New Orleans and LA, then versus Buffalo.

Each of those opponents carry a winning record. Combined, they are 26-7.

And there's a contending roster on injured reserve right now for the 49ers: Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, Dee Ford, just to name a few.

If the Rams can win this game, the Niners would effectively be out of the playoff picture in mid-October. Stunning, but an opportunity L.A. just cannot miss.

Desperation is Dangerous

And yet, there are two results I can't get out of my head.

The first is last year's loss to San Francisco at the Coliseum. The 49ers, who didn't have their starting fullback or either first-string offensive tackle, were also playing on a short week.

But they mauled the Rams.

So no matter how depleted this Niners roster looks, I won't believe they're anything other than capable – especially with this Kyle Shanahan coaching staff.

Secondly, I'm old enough to remember when San Francisco dismantled the New York Giants 36-9. That was three weeks ago. With Nick Mullens at quarterback. The same opponent the Rams struggled to put away until deep in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.

So whether Jimmy Garoppolo is 100 percent or not – whether he even plays – there's no sense in expecting anything other than the 49ers very best on Sunday Night Football.

Just @ Me Next Time

Jared Goff's 5.9 Intended Air Yards per throw is the lowest of any quarterback since 2016, and yet the Rams are one of the most productive and efficient offenses in the NFL so far.

Analyst Josh Norris pointed out this and more before posing the question, "What is your conclusion?"

Throwing a bit of shade on the birthday boy? Probably.

But I'd like to take a crack at answering.

My conclusion is that the Rams have played from in front for the majority of the season. That despite the records of their NFC East opponents, the defensive fronts they've faced have been lethal. That McVay has therefore taken a lot of the risk out of the offense to protect his offensive line and quarterback while leveraging the offense's strengths (scheme, route separation, quarterback accuracy, and yards after catch).

Nothing wrong with that, as far as I'm concerned.