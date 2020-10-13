Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream Rams at 49ers on Oct. 18:

MATCHUP

Following a stretch of three East Coast road games in four weeks, the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) are back on the West Coast with a much shorter trip to the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) to begin NFC West divisional play. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC.

Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 142nd all-time meeting between the two teams, with San Francisco leading the series 71-67-3. The 49ers won the last meeting 34-31 on December 21, 2019 at Levi's Stadium.

PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM PRESENTED BY PECHANGA RESORT CASINO

Predict the action during the Rams at 49ers game from your mobile device or through the Rams mobile app to win prizes at www.therams.com/pickem! Weekly prizes include gift cards to the Rams Fan Shop – $250 for first place, $150 for second and $75 for third – plus an exclusive 30 percent off Rams Fans Shop promo code for 4th-10th place. Continue playing each week for a chance to win the end of the season grand prize – the ultimate gameday experience for a 2021 game – and other rewards.

For more information on how to play Rams Pick'em, click here.

WATCH ON TV

TV Coverage: NBC

NBC Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Al Michaels Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Cris Collinsworth Sideline: Michele Tafoya

WATCH ON MOBILE

A live stream will be available on the following platforms if the game is available on TV in the local market: