Game Preview: Terrell Lewis to make his NFL debut as McVay and Rams head to Washington in Week 5

Week One in Washington

On Thursday's Between the Horns, I tried to make the case that one division actually did have a preseason in 2020: the NFC East.

Because after four weeks, it's wide open and only one division game has been played.

By virtue of winning that game, the opener against Philadelphia, Washington has every right to believe they can finish atop the pile, especially considering the deteriorating state of the Cowboys.

The Football Team's next five opponents only have five combined wins, and three of those belong to the Rams.

So no wonder they're making a change at quarterback now. Wipe the slate clean, start anew. Which means the Rams are walking into an environment where their opponent has wiped the slate clean and started anew.

It may be Week 5 for L.A. But in D.C., this game is the WFT opener.

30 For (Less Than) 30 Seasons

Per the Washington Post, Kyle Allen will be the 30th starting quarterback for the franchise since 1993, a stretch that started with Mark Rypien, whose nephew is now a fill-in starter for the Broncos.

More recently, Allen will be the eighth Washington starter since Jared Goff took over for the Rams in mid-2016.

Defensive Gauntlet

Starting Sunday, the Rams play three straight games against defenses ranked in the top seven of Football Outsider's efficiency ratings. And according to that metric, Washington (fourth) is the most efficient defense Sean McVay's offense will have faced this season. San Francisco (sixth) and Chicago (seventh) are next.

Spin Cycle

"Hold up. Washington's given up 30-plus points the last three weeks," you say.

And you'd be right.

This is a nice case study in why points allowed isn't necessarily a great measure of a defense's performance.

Take the Week 3 loss in Cleveland, for example.

The Browns scored 24 of their 31 points on drives that started at the +28, +24, +35, and +41 yard lines.

The conclusion should not be "That WFT defense is no good."

Instead, you might say, "Four turnovers by that offense led to 77% of Cleveland's scoring."

The Young and The Retire-less

After practicing Thursday and Friday, Chase Young would seem likely to return to the Washington lineup following a groin injury that cost him most of Week 3 and the loss versus Baltimore.

Whether or not Young plays is huge. First of all, it would make for a fascinating matchup between the second overall selection and the oldest lineman in the game. Andrew Whitworth hasn't given up a hit on the quarterback this season.

And without Young, Washington's pressure stats are a bit misleading. The team's pass rush win rate is actually 27th in the league, according to ESPN.

Eight of their sacks came against Carson Wentz, who refused to let go of the football in the opener. Then they got Kyler Murray, who's also known to extend plays. And Baker Mayfield after him.

Jared Goff better not be in the positions those quarterbacks were in, late in downs.

Tyler Time

Since his hat trick in Philadelphia, Tyler Higbee's been quiet – only six targets and 60 yards receiving – though he did collect the two-point conversion in Buffalo.