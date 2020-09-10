Rams place Terrell Lewis on Reserve/Non-Football Injury list

Sep 09, 2020 at 05:15 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have placed rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list. Lewis is eligible to return after three games.

Speaking with reporters prior to today's practice, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Lewis was placed on Reserve/Non-Football Injury list due to atrophy from a knee procedure Lewis underwent one and half weeks ago. The procedure was done because of infection concerns from a previous procedure. No infection was found, but the atrophy from the most recent procedure prompted the team to place Lewis on the list.

"Fortunately, we thought it could potentially be some worse stuff, (but) it came back ok," McVay said. "It's as positive as it could be given the circumstances."

Placing Lewis on the Reserve/NFI list created the open roster spot needed for rookie running back Raymond Calais, who was signed to the Rams' active roster off the Buccaneers' practice squad. The Rams also signed rookie defensive back J.R. Reed to their practice squad today.

In other injury news, veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth had a rest day and running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (hamstring) was a full participant in today's practice.

