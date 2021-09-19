Game Recap: Matt Gay's late field goal, Jalen Ramsey's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Colts 

INDIANAPOLIS – Kicker Matt Gay's 38-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception eight seconds later lifted the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) to a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tied at 24 with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter, the Rams took a 27-24 lead on Gay's field goal, then saw Ramsey intercept the second pass thrown by Colts quarterback Jacob Eason – who replaced Carson Wentz after Wentz sustained an ankle injury on the previous drive – to come away with the win, as the Colts could not muster anything on their final possession.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdown with one interception. Both of his passing touchdowns went to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who also finished with nine catches for 163 yards.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day led the Rams defense with nine total tackles, one sack and two QB hits. Safety Taylor Rapp also finished with nine total tackles and half of a sack.