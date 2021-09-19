Game Recap: Matt Gay's late field goal, Jalen Ramsey's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Colts 

INDIANAPOLIS – Kicker Matt Gay's 38-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception eight seconds later lifted the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) to a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tied at 24 with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter, the Rams took a 27-24 lead on Gay's field goal, then saw Ramsey intercept the second pass thrown by Colts quarterback Jacob Eason – who replaced Carson Wentz after Wentz sustained an ankle injury on the previous drive – to come away with the win, as the Colts could not muster anything on their final possession.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdown with one interception. Both of his passing touchdowns went to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who also finished with nine catches for 163 yards.
Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day led the Rams defense with nine total tackles, one sack and two QB hits. Safety Taylor Rapp also finished with nine total tackles and half of a sack.
The Colts returned the opening kickoff to their own 41 and quickly made their way to the Rams' 1-yard line. Though the Colts had four chances to get into the endzone, they were denied via a fourth-down goal-line stand thanks to Floyd's sack. Eight plays later, the Rams' offense got them on the board with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp for a 7-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter.
Indianapolis answered with a 48-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to cut the Rams' lead to four early in the second quarter. It appeared to be on its way to taking a lead over Los Angeles in wake of tipping and intercepting a Stafford pass, until Wentz's shovel pass intended for tight end Jack Doyle was intercepted by linebacker Troy Reeder at the L.A. 3-yard line and returned two yards.
The 16-play, 79-yard drive that followed ended with a 34-yard field goal by Matt Gay to give the Rams a 10-3 lead with 1:51 left in the first half, before the Colts trimmed the Rams' lead back to four with a 46-yard field goal at the end of the first half.
The Rams extended their lead to 17-6 on the opening drive of the second half. Keyed by a 43-yard catch-and-run by Kupp on a screen pass from Stafford, Los Angeles capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Henderson.
With the Colts inside the Rams 10 late in the third quarter, linebacker Kenny Young was ejected for contact with an official. Three players later, Wentz completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal, then found tight end Jack Doyle for the 2-point conversion to cut the Rams' lead to 17-14 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.
The Rams trailed for the first time after the Colts recovered a botched snap by Rams longsnapper Matthew Orzech in the endzone early in the fourth quarter to go up 21-17. However, it took the Rams just four plays to respond on the ensuing drive, as Stafford found Kupp for a 44-yard completion, then a 10-yard completion for a touchdown to regain the lead 24-21 with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter.
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's near sack of Wentz midway through the fourth quarter forced the Colts to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Blankenship that tied the game at 24. However, Wentz was shaken up as he fell to the ground after throwing the ball to avoid the sack.
The Rams managed to add a 38-yard field goal by Gay on the ensuing series. Three plays later, Ramsey picked off Eason to seal the victory.
The Colts were unable to manufacture anything on the final drive.