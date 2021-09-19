Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Matt Gay's late field goal, Jalen Ramsey's late interception lift Rams to 27-24 win over Colts 

Sep 19, 2021 at 01:04 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – Kicker Matt Gay's 38-yard field goal with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's interception eight seconds later lifted the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) to a 27-24 Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Tied at 24 with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter, the Rams took a 27-24 lead on Gay's field goal, then saw Ramsey intercept the second pass thrown by Colts quarterback Jacob Eason – who replaced Carson Wentz after Wentz sustained an ankle injury on the previous drive – to come away with the win, as the Colts could not muster anything on their final possession.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 278 yards and two touchdown with one interception. Both of his passing touchdowns went to wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who also finished with nine catches for 163 yards.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day led the Rams defense with nine total tackles, one sack and two QB hits. Safety Taylor Rapp also finished with nine total tackles and half of a sack.

The Colts returned the opening kickoff to their own 41 and quickly made their way to the Rams' 1-yard line. Though the Colts had four chances to get into the endzone, they were denied via a fourth-down goal-line stand thanks to Floyd's sack. Eight plays later, the Rams' offense got them on the board with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp for a 7-0 lead with 3:18 left in the first quarter.

Indianapolis answered with a 48-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to cut the Rams' lead to four early in the second quarter. It appeared to be on its way to taking a lead over Los Angeles in wake of tipping and intercepting a Stafford pass, until Wentz's shovel pass intended for tight end Jack Doyle was intercepted by linebacker Troy Reeder at the L.A. 3-yard line and returned two yards.

The 16-play, 79-yard drive that followed ended with a 34-yard field goal by Matt Gay to give the Rams a 10-3 lead with 1:51 left in the first half, before the Colts trimmed the Rams' lead back to four with a 46-yard field goal at the end of the first half.

The Rams extended their lead to 17-6 on the opening drive of the second half. Keyed by a 43-yard catch-and-run by Kupp on a screen pass from Stafford, Los Angeles capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run by Henderson.

With the Colts inside the Rams 10 late in the third quarter, linebacker Kenny Young was ejected for contact with an official. Three players later, Wentz completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zach Pascal, then found tight end Jack Doyle for the 2-point conversion to cut the Rams' lead to 17-14 with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

The Rams trailed for the first time after the Colts recovered a botched snap by Rams longsnapper Matthew Orzech in the endzone early in the fourth quarter to go up 21-17. However, it took the Rams just four plays to respond on the ensuing drive, as Stafford found Kupp for a 44-yard completion, then a 10-yard completion for a touchdown to regain the lead 24-21 with 12:09 left in the fourth quarter.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's near sack of Wentz midway through the fourth quarter forced the Colts to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Blankenship that tied the game at 24. However, Wentz was shaken up as he fell to the ground after throwing the ball to avoid the sack.

The Rams managed to add a 38-yard field goal by Gay on the ensuing series. Three plays later, Ramsey picked off Eason to seal the victory.

The Colts were unable to manufacture anything on the final drive.

Related Content

news

Bryce Perkins, Ben Skowronek and Brycen Hopkins among Rams' inactives for Week 2 at Colts 

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts. 
news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Colts

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web for Saturday, Sept. 18.
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Colts

Here are three keys to the Rams winning their Week 2 road game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

Los Rams enfrentan a unos Colts malheridos en su primera visita de la temporada

El segundo juego de la era Stafford es contra un equipo con calibre de playoffs, pero que batalló la semana pasada y que tiene lesiones importantes
news

Jalen Ramsey's physical approach a natural part of his game

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey plays with a physicality not always seen at his position. The approach isn't out of the ordinary for him, though. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay shares final thoughts on Colts ahead of Sunday's Week 2 game, Jalen Ramsey on being more than just a cornerback

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay and cornerback Jalen Ramsey as the they wrap up preparation for their Week 2 road game against the Colts. 
news

Injury Report 9/17: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 2 at Colts

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. 
news

Week 2 Game Preview: Rams and QB Matthew Stafford bring high-powered offense to Indy for first road test vs. Colts

In this week's preview, J.B. Long breaks down the must-see matchup between Aaron Donald and Quenton Nelson, discusses the growth and progression of linebacker Kenny Young, and examines how Matthew Stafford and the offense will hope to capitalize in the passing game on Sunday.
news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Kevin O'Connell and Aaron Donald preview Week 2 at Colts

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences. 
news

Rams CB David Long Jr. relives his first NFL interception vs. Bears, talks Modern Throwback jerseys & more on Rams Revealed podcast Ep. 68

Los Angeles Rams CB David Long Jr. sits down with J.B. Long to discuss who David credits with his NFL development and how the defensive unit has evolved over the last few seasons
news

Justin Hollins and Kenny Young difference-makers for Rams defense 

Outside linebacker Justin Hollins and linebacker Kenny Young both were difference-making players for the Rams' defense in Week 1 and will need to be again against the Colts in Week 2. 
Advertising