Go all-access with the Rams in Episode 1 of Behind the Grind

May 03, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

A roster with lots of turnover. The return of familiar faces, plus plenty of new ones on the coaching staff.

How is it all coming together in preparation for the 2023 season?

In Episode 1 of Los Angeles Rams: Behind the Grind, the Rams Studios team takes you inside the team meeting room as the offseason program gets underway, players' off-the-field activities and more as players and coaches discover a renewed energy.

You can stream the first episode below, as well as on the Rams' official YouTube channel.

