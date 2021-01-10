Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

How Saints-Bears impacts the Rams' divisional round opponent

Jan 10, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Now that the Rams have advanced to the Divisional Round, here's what you should know about how Sunday's Saints-Bears game (1:40 p.m. PT, CBS/Nickelodeon/Amazon Prime video) will influence who Los Angeles plays next in the playoffs.

Note: L.A. will be on the road, regardless of whoever wins.

If the Saints win...

The Rams would be the lowest remaining seed in the bracket and head to Green Bay to take on the No. 1 Packers.

The Saints, meanwhile, would host the No. 5 Buccaneers, who advanced to the Divisional Round via a 31-23 win over the No. 4 Washington Football Team.

If the Bears win...

The Rams would travel to Tampa Bay to take on the No. 5 Buccaneers.

The Bears – as the now lowest-remaining seed – would go to Green Bay.

