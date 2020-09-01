How to Watch | Hard Knocks: Los Angeles Episode 4

HBO Sports and NFL Films are documenting a historic season of Hard Knocks, covering two teams trying to navigate an unusual preseason in the midst of a pandemic. That's in addition to the usual storylines and behind-the-scenes access telling the stories of what it takes to make it in the NFL.
Here's how you can watch Episode 4 and other additional coverage.
EPISODE 4 AIR DATE/TIME
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Time: 7 p.m. PT on HBO East and 10 p.m. PT on HBO West. HBOMax/the HBO app are scheduled to also have episodes available at the same times.
- Subsequent episodes will air every Tuesday through the Sept. 8 season finale.
HARD KNOCKS: THE AFTER SHOW, PRESENTED BY PORSCHE
- Co-hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and team reporter Sarina Morales, the Rams' Hard Knocks: The After Show, presented by Porsche will provide fans and viewers the opportunity to dive deeper into the storylines showcased in the HBO series with players, celebrities and superfans.
- Date/Time: Every Tuesday through Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. PT
- Streaming locations: theRams.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- You can watch the replay of the third episode below.