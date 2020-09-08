How to Watch | Hard Knocks: Los Angeles Episode 5

HBO Sports and NFL Films are documenting a historic season of Hard Knocks, covering two teams trying to navigate an unusual preseason in the midst of a pandemic. That's in addition to the usual storylines and behind-the-scenes access telling the stories of what it takes to make it in the NFL.
Here's how you can watch the fifth and final episode of the season and other additional coverage.
EPISODE 5 AIR DATE/TIME
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 8
- Time: 7 p.m. PT on HBO East and 10 p.m. PT on HBO West. HBOMax/the HBO app are scheduled to also have episodes available at the same times.
HARD KNOCKS: THE AFTER SHOW, PRESENTED BY PORSCHE
- Co-hosted by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and team reporter Sarina Morales, the Rams' Hard Knocks: The After Show, presented by Porsche will provide fans and viewers the opportunity to dive deeper into the storylines showcased in the HBO series with players, celebrities and superfans.
- Date/Time: Final episode airs Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. PT
- Streaming locations: theRams.com, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- You can watch the replay of the fourth episode below.