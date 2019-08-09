How to watch: Rams vs. Raiders preseason game

The Rams (0-0) will take on the Raiders (0-0) on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on KCBS2, with a kickoff time set for 5 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from the Coliseum's stands or from your own television or device.

TELEVISION: Saturday's game will be broadcast live on KCBS2. Play-by-play commentator Andrew Siciliano will be joined by color-commentators Nate Burleson and Mina Kimes. Jaime Maggio will be reporting from the sidelines. For a full list of the Rams preseason TV schedule, please click here.

Saturday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.

Follow the Rams on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and Snapchat for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game.

Follow the Rams on , , and for live updates and behind-the-scenes content before, during, and after the game. RAMS MOBILE APP AND WEBSITE: You can also watch live local games if you are within market on the Rams Mobile App and on the team's website at www.therams.com on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.

Be sure to check out this comprehensive A to Z Guide on the Raiders' official website for all parking, tailgating, and entry policies as well as directions to the stadium if you're headed to Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Saturday.

Parking gates open five (5) hours prior to kickoff.

Club and Suite Member gates open three (3) hours prior to kickoff.

All other General Admission gates open two (2) hours prior to kickoff.

The Oakland Raiders require mobile or physical hard stock tickets for entry. Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies.

Print-at-home or PDF tickets are not accepted at games due to NFL policies. Clear Bag: The NFL's Clear Bag Policy is in effect and any bags brought to the game must be compliant. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

