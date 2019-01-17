How to watch: Rams vs. Saints in NFC Championship

The Rams (13-3 1-0) will take on the Saints (13-3 1-0) on Sunday, January 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be broadcast on FOX, with a kickoff time set for 12:05 p.m. PT. Check below for all the information you need to know whether you're watching from a designated Rams watch party or from your own television or device.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP WATCH PARTIES

Head to any one of our eight recommended viewing locations across Los Angeles/Southern California for Championship Sunday.

Watch parties locations include: Los Angeles (Two Bit Circus), Los Feliz (Pubic House), South Bay (OB's Pub), Pasadena (Barney's Beanery), Orange County (Angelenos Hamburgers), San Diego (Rookies Sports Bar), North LA (Big Wangs), Santa Fe Springs (Maggie's Pub)

BROADCAST INFO

· TELEVISION: Sunday's game will be broadcast live on FOX. Play-by-play commentator Joe Buck will be joined by color-commentator Troy Aikman. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will be reporting from the sidelines.

· RADIO: Sunday's contest will be broadcast on ESPNLA 710 AM and simulcast on 93.1 JACK FM. The English broadcast will feature Voice of the Rams J.B. Long on play-by-play, with Maurice Jones-Drew as color analyst, and D'Marco Farr on the sidelines. Plus, tune into 1330 AM for ESPN Deportes' live Spanish broadcast of the game with Troy Santiago and Ricardo Lopez on the call.

· NFL APP: You can also watch live local games on the NFL App on all phones and tablets, regardless of your mobile provider.

