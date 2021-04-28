How to watch, stream and listen to the 2021 NFL Draft

This year's NFL Draft takes place in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, with NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes carrying live draft coverage from Cleveland, Ohio April 29-May 1. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the draft as well as the Rams' post-draft coverage.

TV coverage

Networks: NFL Network, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes

Thursday, April 29 (Round 1): 5 p.m. PT

Friday, April 30 (Rounds 2-3): 4 p.m. PT

Saturday, May 1 (Rounds 4-7): 9 a.m. PT

Commentator Teams

NFL Network: For Day 1, Rich Eisen will host, joined by draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Charles Davis and Stanford head coach David Shaw, along with analyst Kurt Warner, FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Melissa Stark will interview the draftees on-stage following their selection.

On Day 2, Peter Schrager and Chris Rose will join Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark. Coverage will conclude with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport handling Day 3.

ESPN: For Day 1 and Day 2, Mike Greenberg will host, joined by senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., NFL analysts Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland, Senior NFL Insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, and NFL host Suzy Kolber, who will cover the event and interview draftees.

On Day 3, Rece Davis will host on ESPN and ABC, and be joined by Kiper, McShay, Riddick, Mortensen and Schefter.

ABC: Davis will co-host with Maria Taylor, and they will be joined by college football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard and senior NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay. From a nearby set, Taylor will anchor with college football analyst Jesse Palmer. College football analyst David Pollack will also provide insights alongside his College GameDay teammates.

ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela and Pablo Viruega will provide event coverage in Spanish.

Streaming

The 2021 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required for the NFL and ESPN apps, as well as NFL.com and ESPN.com. For more information on streaming platforms, click here.

Radio Coverage

Radio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be provided by ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7), SiriusXM (Rounds (1-7) and Westwood One (Round 1). Digital audio coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft will be available via the TuneIn app.

Commentator Teams

ESPN Radio: Host Dari Nowkhah will be joined by NFL Front Office Insider Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN Radio's Bart Scott (Day 1 and 2), NFL Draft analyst Jim Nagy (Day 3) and reporter Ian Fitzsimmons.

SiriusXM: Lead host Jason Horowitz will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame member and legendary player personnel executive Gil Brandt; former NFL scout, coach and front-office executive Pat Kirwan; former veteran NFL quarterback Jim Miller and former veteran coach Rick Neuheisel.

Rams Coverage

Don't miss the Rams Post-Draft Show presented by Rocket Mortgage following each night of the draft. Voice of the Rams J.B. Long and Team Reporter Sarina Morales will co-host and be joined by analysts D'Marco Farr and Maurice Jones-Drew, with special guests also featured.

All three shows will be streamed live on theRams.com, as well as the Rams' mobile app, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Rams' current draft picks

Round 2 - No. 57 overall

Round 3 - No. 88 overall

Round 3 - No. 103 overall (compensatory)

Round 4 - No. 141 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 - No. 209 overall