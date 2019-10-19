Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

In Rams debut, can Jalen Ramsey shut down Julio Jones?

Oct 19, 2019 at 10:54 AM
jb_long_headshot
J.B. Long

Voice of the L.A. Rams

Back in Atlanta, where this whole malaise began.

It's just a narrative that has no bearing on the Week Seven contest between the Rams and Falcons. After all, Bill Belichick won't be there.

Nonetheless, there's no denying Los Angeles has not been the same – not even during a 3-0 start – since that first Sunday in February inside Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Now their 2019 season is on the brink at 3-3, and their opponent is just as desperate.

But there's hope.

Les Snead and the front office did not stand pat. They doubled-down on their present and future. Can't wait to see how the coaching staff and roster respond.

Sending out an S.O.S.

Before we get to the shutdown corner, a scheduling note.

The Rams lead the NFL in strength of victory and are second in strength of schedule to date. If you hadn't watched any of the games and instead were just presented with their 3-3 record against the Panthers, Saints, Browns, Bucs, Seahawks, and Niners… it's respectable. Those opponents are 23-12.

The next month features 1-5 Atlanta, 0-6 Cincinnati, a bye, then 2-4 Pittsburgh.

L.A. hasn't earned the right to look anywhere beyond Sunday, but there's a very real path to 6-3, even without marked improvement on the field.

Ramsey and Julio, Let's Go

I'm going to turn this one over to my broadcast partner Maurice Jones-Drew, who has deep roots in Jacksonville.

On NFL Network this week, he looked into the camera and welcomed Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles this way:

"Go lock up Julio, one-on-one. You take care of your business, you get the bag. The Monopoly bag."

PHOTOS: Rams travel to Atlanta

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Atlanta, GA to face the Falcons for Week 7!

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
1 / 33

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
2 / 33

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Special teams coach John Fassel of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
3 / 33

Special teams coach John Fassel of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
4 / 33

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
5 / 33

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
6 / 33

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
7 / 33

Safety (32) Eric Weddle of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
8 / 33

Center (55) Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
9 / 33

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Long Snapper (44) Jake McQuaide of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
10 / 33

Long Snapper (44) Jake McQuaide of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
11 / 33

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
12 / 33

Tackle (79) Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
13 / 33

Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
14 / 33

Wide Receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (73) David Edwards of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
15 / 33

Tackle (73) David Edwards of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
16 / 33

Tackle (71) Bobby Evans of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Troy Reeder of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
17 / 33

Linebacker (51) Troy Reeder of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
18 / 33

Running back (27) Darrell Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (38) Dont'e Deayon of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
19 / 33

Cornerback (38) Dont'e Deayon of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
20 / 33

Defensive end (97) Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
21 / 33

Guard (64) Jamil Demby of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
22 / 33

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (59) Micah Kiser of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
23 / 33

Linebacker (59) Micah Kiser of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (9) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
24 / 33

Quarterback (9) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
25 / 33

Linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
26 / 33

Cornerback (20) Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
27 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
28 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
29 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and tight end (81) Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
30 / 33

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
31 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams gets on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
32 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley and linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley, linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick, and safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
33 / 33

Running back (30) Todd Gurley, linebacker (57) Natrez Patrick, and safety (26) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams get on the plane to travel to Atlanta, Friday, October 18, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tough Time to Be Without John Johnson

Much like John Johnson's fantastic career to this point, his shoulder injury was somewhat overlooked due to all the headline-grabbing transactions this week.

J.J.'s absence will leave a huge void at safety, especially when it comes to matching up with dynamic tight ends like Atlanta's Austin Hooper, who is on pace for 112 catches this year.

Taylor Rapp's time is now.

Matty Nice

Even in our prolific passing era, Matt Ryan has done something fairly unique.

In the Super Bowl era, he, Kurt Warner, and Steve Young are the only players to toss for 300-plus yards in each of their team's first six games.

If Ryan does it again on Sunday against the Rams, he'd be the only quarterback in NFL history to open a season with seven consecutive performances.

Let's hope he has to try, because the driving force behind his streak is that the Falcons have been trailing for much of the season. And lost in the disappointment of the loss to the 49ers, the Rams were impressively stout against the run.

Interior Design

Did you know the top-three graded Rams on defense last week were all interior linemen, per Pro Football Focus?

The first won't surprise you: Aaron Donald.

But rookie Greg Gaines is coming off his best performance yet, as is first-year contributor Sebastian Joseph-Day. In particular, both nose tackles excelled in stuffing the run. Remember, the Niners were missing offensive tackles, not guards or a center.

This is a very encouraging sign for the present and future of the Rams defensive interior.

What's Sean Saying?

Back to the Ramsey trade for a moment, as we transition to the offensive side of the football.

It's not like there was an offensive line equivalent to Ramsey on the trading block, so it's a reach to say the organization prioritized a corner over fortifying their front. But like so many of you observed, it was striking that the move L.A. made immediately after the most anemic offensive performance of the year was for defense.

I can't help but decipher total confidence – hopefully not hubris – from Sean McVay on this one.

Whether or not he's actually saying as much, the inference is that McVay believes his offense can get their 30 points per game from the group that's in-house.

And he deserves that benefit of the doubt. Not only because his group scored more points than anyone over the last two seasons. But because the Rams were putting up points again in 2019 – though not in the aesthetically pleasing manner we'd grown accustomed to – before they ran into San Francisco.

Kromer's Comments

That's not to say anyone is satisfied with their production to date. Quite the opposite. And minor tweaks are going to have to translate to dramatic improvements up front, because the

Rams will go only as far as the offensive line can take them in the next 10 regular season games.

The man in charge of that group, Aaron Kromer, had not replaced a starter due to injury in his first two seasons in Los Angeles. Sunday, he'll start his third lineup in the first seven games of 2019.

"I still say that there's answers," Kromer said this week. "There's answers within our offense that we have and we just haven't coached or executed them well enough this year."

Is Edwards the Answer?

If you've been following closely, you know that the coaching staff has been very high on the rookie tackle from Wisconsin since the off-season program. In training camp, he quickly established himself ahead of fellow tackle Bobby Evans, who was drafted two rounds ahead of him.

A high school quarterback who began his career in Madison as a tight end, now Edwards gets the first opportunity to replace injured Joe Noteboom at left guard.

If Edwards can't lock down the job, can he at least hold the fort until recently-acquired Austin Corbett gets up to speed?

Mean Regression

But it's the other Badger who might be of greater concern at present. After Rob Havenstein's 2018 PFF grade was a career-high and the fourth-best mark among all tackles in the league, he's on pace for a career-low in 2019.

Unlike his counterpart Andrew Whitworth, who's doing his best to maintain as the oldest offensive lineman in the NFL, Havenstein should be in his prime at 27-years old. And while Austin Blythe and Tyler Higbee missed a start in Cleveland, for the most part the right tackle's circumstances haven't changed year-to-year.

The Rams need Big Rob to get right, and soon.

Penalties Piling Up

Not trying to pile on the tackles; after all they're both over 6-foot-7 and weigh 330 pounds.

But the offensive line had four penalties accepted against them last week, and this season, Whitworth and Havenstein have already exceeded their 2018 quotas in holding calls and total flags.

If there's one thing we know beyond a shadow of a doubt it's that the 2019 Rams are not built to play behind the chains. Unfortunately for the offensive tackles, they've often been the culprits for why L.A. is off schedule in the first place. Then, they become victims of that predicament when edge rushers pin their ears back in known passing situations.

Securing Sacks

Sacks aren't a particularly useful statistic, especially when it comes to predicting future pass rush success. The Rams and Falcons are two great examples of that. Atlanta is tied for last in the NFL in sacks, while L.A. ranks in the bottom half.

Yet, both defenses boast elite pass rushers, and the Falcons in particular get after opposing quarterbacks.

Only Aaron Donald ranks ahead of Grady Jarrett among defensive tackles when it comes to ESPN's pass rush win rate. Tak McKinley is one of the top edge rushers, but has just 0.5 sacks in 2019. And reports this week say that the Falcons are open for business when it comes to 2016 First Team All-Pro edge rusher Vic Beasley. Yikes.

Both defenses feel "due" when it comes to knocking the opposing quarterback off his feet.

Not Heading South

Atlanta is trying to become the fourth team since the merger to rally from a 1-5 start to make the Playoffs.

They're also playing for Dan Quinn's job in two home games before their bye, in all likelihood.

If there's a reason to believe, something for the Falcons to cling to for a couple more weeks, is the simple fact they haven't played an NFC South game yet. And they won't until Week 10 against the Saints.

Do the Falcons still have faith?

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Joe Noteboom react to 22-10 loss to Cowboys

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and linebacker Bobby Wagner's postgame press conferences following the team's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Recap: Rams fall to Cowboys 22-10

Early Cowboys lead created by plays made on defensive and special teams, explosive run by Tony Pollard the difference in Rams' Week 5 loss.

news

Cooper Kupp becomes 21st active receiver to reach 6,000 career receiving yards

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recorded another impressive milestone Sunday agains the Cowboys.

news

David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp among Rams' inactives for Week 5 vs. Cowboys

A look at who's inactive for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cowboys

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 5 regular season home game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Cowboys

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Rams buscan soluciones al ataque, pero realmente necesitan que su defensa domine el partido contra los Dallas Cowboys

La línea ofensiva de Los Ángeles recupera al guardia David Edwards para enfrentar a una de las frontales que más presionan al quarterback; a pesar de todo, los Rams son favoritos en las apuestas

news

David Edwards on entering concussion protocol in Week 4: "I felt like I owed it to my family and myself to speak up and say something"

Even if it meant grappling with the feeling of not being there for his teammates, Rams left guard David Edwards knew self-reporting and going into concussion protocol last week was the right move.

news

Injury Report 10/7: Brian Allen, Cobie Durant, Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton out for Week 5 vs. Cowboys; David Long Jr. and Taylor Rapp questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 5 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams are back at home & ready to take on the Cowboys | Week 5 Game Preview

J.B. Long gets you ready for this week's matchup against the Cowboys. He breaks down the challenges the Dallas defense brings, and looks ahead at a home stretch where the Rams should be in a position to stabilize and thrive.

news

Rams working to spread passing targets around: "We're at our best when everybody's getting involved"

While wide receiver Cooper Kupp will always remain a focal point,

news

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk Rams' pass rush, getting Allen Robinson II more involved

Key quotes and notes from Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Thursday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Sunday's Week 5 regular season game against the Cowboys.

Advertising