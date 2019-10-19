In Rams debut, can Jalen Ramsey shut down Julio Jones?

Kromer's Comments

That's not to say anyone is satisfied with their production to date. Quite the opposite. And minor tweaks are going to have to translate to dramatic improvements up front, because the

Rams will go only as far as the offensive line can take them in the next 10 regular season games.

The man in charge of that group, Aaron Kromer, had not replaced a starter due to injury in his first two seasons in Los Angeles. Sunday, he'll start his third lineup in the first seven games of 2019.

"I still say that there's answers," Kromer said this week. "There's answers within our offense that we have and we just haven't coached or executed them well enough this year."

Is Edwards the Answer?

If you've been following closely, you know that the coaching staff has been very high on the rookie tackle from Wisconsin since the off-season program. In training camp, he quickly established himself ahead of fellow tackle Bobby Evans, who was drafted two rounds ahead of him.

A high school quarterback who began his career in Madison as a tight end, now Edwards gets the first opportunity to replace injured Joe Noteboom at left guard.

If Edwards can't lock down the job, can he at least hold the fort until recently-acquired Austin Corbett gets up to speed?

Mean Regression

But it's the other Badger who might be of greater concern at present. After Rob Havenstein's 2018 PFF grade was a career-high and the fourth-best mark among all tackles in the league, he's on pace for a career-low in 2019.

Unlike his counterpart Andrew Whitworth, who's doing his best to maintain as the oldest offensive lineman in the NFL, Havenstein should be in his prime at 27-years old. And while Austin Blythe and Tyler Higbee missed a start in Cleveland, for the most part the right tackle's circumstances haven't changed year-to-year.

The Rams need Big Rob to get right, and soon.

Penalties Piling Up

Not trying to pile on the tackles; after all they're both over 6-foot-7 and weigh 330 pounds.

But the offensive line had four penalties accepted against them last week, and this season, Whitworth and Havenstein have already exceeded their 2018 quotas in holding calls and total flags.

If there's one thing we know beyond a shadow of a doubt it's that the 2019 Rams are not built to play behind the chains. Unfortunately for the offensive tackles, they've often been the culprits for why L.A. is off schedule in the first place. Then, they become victims of that predicament when edge rushers pin their ears back in known passing situations.

Securing Sacks

Sacks aren't a particularly useful statistic, especially when it comes to predicting future pass rush success. The Rams and Falcons are two great examples of that. Atlanta is tied for last in the NFL in sacks, while L.A. ranks in the bottom half.

Yet, both defenses boast elite pass rushers, and the Falcons in particular get after opposing quarterbacks.

Only Aaron Donald ranks ahead of Grady Jarrett among defensive tackles when it comes to ESPN's pass rush win rate. Tak McKinley is one of the top edge rushers, but has just 0.5 sacks in 2019. And reports this week say that the Falcons are open for business when it comes to 2016 First Team All-Pro edge rusher Vic Beasley. Yikes.

Both defenses feel "due" when it comes to knocking the opposing quarterback off his feet.

Not Heading South

Atlanta is trying to become the fourth team since the merger to rally from a 1-5 start to make the Playoffs.

They're also playing for Dan Quinn's job in two home games before their bye, in all likelihood.

If there's a reason to believe, something for the Falcons to cling to for a couple more weeks, is the simple fact they haven't played an NFC South game yet. And they won't until Week 10 against the Saints.