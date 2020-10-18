Micah Kiser active for Rams-49ers

Oct 18, 2020 at 04:14 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser is officially active for Sunday night's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

For the 49ers, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and safety Marcell Harris (ankle) are active after being listed as questionable for tonight's game. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf), who also entered tonight's game as questionable, is inactive.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Brycen Hopkins

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Dante Pettis

CB Dontae Johnson

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

LB Kwon Alexander

DL Darrion Daniels

OL Tom Compton

16x9 (10)
iOS ANDROID

Related Content

news

Micah Kiser inactive, Troy Hill active for Rams at Washington

Inactives for Sunday's Week 5 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.
news

Jordan Fuller inactive for Rams vs. Giants

Inactives for Sunday's Week 4 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants.
news

Cam Akers inactive, Raymond Calais active for Rams-Bills

Inactives for Sunday's Week 3 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
news

Natrez Patrick active; Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Raymond Calais inactive for Rams at Eagles

Inactives for Sunday's Week 2 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Brian Allen, Treymane Anchrum Jr. inactive for Rams-Cowboys

Inactives for Sunday's Week 1 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.
news

Hill, Okoronkwo, Havenstein inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Inactives for Sunday's Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Zuerlein active, Havenstein inactive for Rams-49ers

Inactives for the Week 16 Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers matchup.
news

Rob Havenstein inactive for Rams against Cowboys

Inactives for the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. 
news

Rob Havenstein, Gerald Everett inactive for Rams-Seahawks on SNF

A look at the inactives for Sunday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at the Coliseum.
news

Everett, Havenstein, Williams inactive for Rams-Cardinals

Inactives for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Woods active for Rams-Ravens on Monday Night Football

A look at the inactives list for Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens.

Advertising