Micah Kiser active for Rams-49ers

Rams linebacker Micah Kiser is officially active for Sunday night's game against the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
For the 49ers, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and safety Marcell Harris (ankle) are active after being listed as questionable for tonight's game. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf), who also entered tonight's game as questionable, is inactive.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo
OL Brian Allen
WR Trishton Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
QB C.J. Beathard
WR Dante Pettis
CB Dontae Johnson
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
LB Kwon Alexander
DL Darrion Daniels
OL Tom Compton