Matt Gay active, Terrell Lewis inactive for Rams-Patriots

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams kicker Matt Gay is officially active for tonight's game against the Patriots (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video) at SoFi Stadium.
Although the Rams elevated kicker Austin MacGinnis from their practice squad earlier today, he is inactive for tonight's game. Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is also inactive for Los Angeles – a precautionary approach L.A. head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday the team might take even if Lewis was good to go, given the 10 days between its Week 14 and Week 15 games.
For the Patriots, starting quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen) and starting cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip/knee) – two of 14 New England players who were estimated as limited participants Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and considered questionable for tonight's contest – are officially active.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
RB Raymond Calais
RB Xavier Jones
OLB Terrell Lewis
OL Brian Allen
WR Trishton Jackson
K Austin MacGinnis
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
SS Terrence Brooks
QB Brian Hoyer
DT Isaiah Mack
RB J.J. Taylor
TE Jordan Thomas