Matt Gay active, Terrell Lewis inactive for Rams-Patriots

Dec 10, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams kicker Matt Gay is officially active for tonight's game against the Patriots (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video) at SoFi Stadium.

Although the Rams elevated kicker Austin MacGinnis from their practice squad earlier today, he is inactive for tonight's game. Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (knee) is also inactive for Los Angeles – a precautionary approach L.A. head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday the team might take even if Lewis was good to go, given the 10 days between its Week 14 and Week 15 games.

For the Patriots, starting quarterback Cam Newton (abdomen) and starting cornerback J.C. Jackson (hip/knee) – two of 14 New England players who were estimated as limited participants Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and considered questionable for tonight's contest – are officially active.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Raymond Calais

RB Xavier Jones

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Brian Allen

WR Trishton Jackson

K Austin MacGinnis

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

SS Terrence Brooks

QB Brian Hoyer

DT Isaiah Mack

RB J.J. Taylor

TE Jordan Thomas

