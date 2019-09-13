Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/13: Weddle cleared to play vs. Saints

Sep 13, 2019 at 01:20 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams safety Eric Weddle has been cleared to play in Sunday's home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles' primary defensive signal-caller had been in concussion protocol this week after suffering a head laceration from his helmet when Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey attempted to hurdle him in last week's regular-season opener. After being a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, Weddle was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"He's feeling good," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday. "He's in great shape, he's doing all the necessary steps and we're fully anticipating him being ready to go."

Additionally, OLB Clay Matthews and DL Michael Brockers were full participants in Friday's practice and are good to go for Sunday's home opener.

Below are the full reports from both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
SEric WeddleConcussionLPLPFP
OLBClay MatthewsBackDNPLPFP
DLMichael BrockersShoulderDNPDNPFP
TAndrew WhitworthNon Injury RelatedDNPFP
RBTodd Gurley IINon Injury RelatedDNP

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
DTMario Edwards Jr.HamstringLPLPFP
LBCraig RobertsonHamstringLPLPFP
DTSheldon RankinsAchillesLPLPLPOut
SMarcus WilliamsGroinLPLPFP
WRTed Ginn Jr.IllnessDNPFPFP
TRyan RamczykThighLPLP

Advertising