Injury Report 9/13: Weddle cleared to play vs. Saints

Rams safety Eric Weddle has been cleared to play in Sunday's home opener vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Los Angeles' primary defensive signal-caller had been in concussion protocol this week after suffering a head laceration from his helmet when Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey attempted to hurdle him in last week's regular-season opener. After being a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, Weddle was a full participant in Friday's practice.

"He's feeling good," Rams head coach Sean McVay said Thursday. "He's in great shape, he's doing all the necessary steps and we're fully anticipating him being ready to go."

Additionally, OLB Clay Matthews and DL Michael Brockers were full participants in Friday's practice and are good to go for Sunday's home opener.