Rams defense prepares to face familiar Saints offense

A 510-yard performance against Houston on Monday Night Football earlier this week vaulted New Orleans to No. 2 in the NFL in total offense. Continuity played a big role in that.

The Saints return nine of their 11 offensive starters from last year's squad that met the Rams in the NFC championship. Even with a rookie starting at center following the offseason retirement of Max Unger, New Orleans allowed just one sack against a traditionally stout Texans front seven.

Of those 11 starters, 10 were drafted in the third round or higher.

"All of them have really outplayed that draft status," Phillips said. That includes running back and former third-round pick Alvin Kamara as well as wide receiver and former second-round pick Michael Thomas.

Thomas led the NFL in receiving with a franchise-record 125 receptions for a team-record 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns, the fifth-highest catch total in NFL record books. In late July, the Saints rewarded him with a five-year contract extension that, at the time, reportedly made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Meanwhile, Kamara's career-high 18 total touchdowns tied a franchise record and ranked second in the NFL behind Rams RB Todd Gurley II's 21 in 2018. In his second season, he led the Saints in rushing with 194 carries for 883 yards (4.6 avg.) with 14 touchdowns and finished second on the team in receiving with 82 grabs for 692 yards and four touchdowns. He had a team-high 11 receptions for 96 yards against Los Angeles in the NFC championship.

The Rams faced a running back with similar abilities in Week 1 in Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, who collected more than 200 yards from scrimmage in a 30-27 Los Angeles win.