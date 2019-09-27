Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 9/27: Blythe and Higbee cleared to play against Bucccaneers

Sep 27, 2019 at 02:04 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams will welcome back two offensive starters from injury this weekend, as OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) were cleared to play in Sunday's home game against the Buccaneers.

Both players were full participants during the Rams' Friday morning practice after being full participants Thursday.

Additionally, DL Michael Brockers returned to practice Friday as a full participant after missing Thursday's practice due to illness.

"Everybody's going to be good. Everybody's cleared to play, we're healthy, we're in good shape," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Looking forward to seeing our full arsenal on Sunday."

For the Buccaneers, starting ILB Devin White will miss his second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Backup cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) has also been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game.

Below are the full injury reports for both teams:

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLAustin BlytheAnkleLimitedFullFull-
TETyler HigbeeChestLimitedFullFull-
CBAqib TalibNot Injury RelatedDNPFullFull-
DLMichael BrockersIllness-DNPFull-
TAndrew WhitworthNot Injury Related-DNPFull-
RBTodd Gurley IINot Injury Related--DNP-

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
PositionPlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
OLBDevante BondHamstringLimitedLimitedFull-
CBJamel DeanAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut
WRChris GodwinHipDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
CRyan JensenBackDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
WRBreshad PerrimanQuadricepsLimitedLimitedFull-
NTVita VeaGroinDNPLimitedFull-
ILBDevin WhiteKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
TDemar DotsonCalf--LimitedQuestionable

