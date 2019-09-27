Injury Report 9/27: Blythe and Higbee cleared to play against Bucccaneers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Rams will welcome back two offensive starters from injury this weekend, as OL Austin Blythe (ankle) and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) were cleared to play in Sunday's home game against the Buccaneers.

Both players were full participants during the Rams' Friday morning practice after being full participants Thursday.

Additionally, DL Michael Brockers returned to practice Friday as a full participant after missing Thursday's practice due to illness.

"Everybody's going to be good. Everybody's cleared to play, we're healthy, we're in good shape," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "Looking forward to seeing our full arsenal on Sunday."

For the Buccaneers, starting ILB Devin White will miss his second consecutive game due to a knee injury. Backup cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle) has also been ruled out in advance of Sunday's game.